TJC officials and athletes have known for years they have a special person in head athletic trainer Eddy McGuire.
Now, the whole country knows.
McGuire was named the National Junior College Trainer of the Year at the annual awards banquet on Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"I am extremely humbled and grateful to have been selected for this award," McGuire said. "I would like to take a chance to thank my wife and kids, it is not easy being an athletic trainer's family. None of this would be possible without the support from my TJC family."
The NJCAA Athletic Trainer of the Year is awarded to an athletic trainer who best exemplifies the overall purpose of leading their institution, athletic department, and student-athletes through athletic training.
Created in the spring of 2020, the NJCAA Athletic Trainer of the Year is part of the NJCAA Annual Awards that honor three distinct categories across the association — Athletic Director of the Year, Sports Information Director of the Year, and Athletic Trainer of the Year. These awards represent individuals who strive to create the optimal student-athlete experience on their campus while also performing duties that go far beyond the institutional level.
"Eddy McGuire is a staple in out athletic department and exemplifies what it means to be an Apache," Kevin Vest, TJC Director of Athletics, said. "He has impacted the lives of thousands of our student-athletes and shaped the future of athletic training with our student trainer program. We couldn't be happier and more proud to see him recognized with this prestigious award."
McGuire is in his 20th year at Tyler Junior College, where he oversees a staff of four assistant trainers and more than 20 student trainers, who provide care to 12 intercollegiate programs in addition to Apache Cheer and the Apache Belles. He serves as a member of the NJCAA's Student-Athlete and Welfare Council and was a 2022 inductee into the East Texas Athletic Trainers Association.
McGuire is a certified athletic trainer (NATA), licensed athletic trainer, member of the East Texas Athletic Trainers Association (ETATA), National Athletic Trainers Association, Southwestern Athletic Trainers Association, Texas High School Coaches Association, and serves as the host for the ETATA professional development clinic, which offers educational opportunities for all high school athletic trainers in the area.
He completed his Bachelor of Science degree from Texas A&M University and his Master of Science in Athletic Training from Stephen F. Austin State University.
"Kevin Vest and Dr. Tim Drain have always made sure that I have everything that I need, and more, to take the best care of our student athletes," McGuire said. "Every single coach understands and appreciates all the work our entire Athletic Training staff puts in on a daily basis. After 30 years of Athletic training, and the past 20 being at TJC, I have enjoyed every second of it. I am not sure I truly deserve this award but I am incredibly grateful. Go Apaches."