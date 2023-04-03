Eric Henderson, Tyler Junior College's fourth-year softball coach, registered his 100th career win on Saturday as the Apache Ladies defeated Navarro College.
Henderson has led the Apache Ladies to records of 21-3 (2020), 28-20 (2021), 33-22 (2022) and 18-20 (2023) for a total of 100 wins and 65 losses.
Henderson served as interim head coach during the 2019-2020 season after spending the previous two years on staff as an assistant coach and he was named head coach in June 2020.
Prior to coming to Tyler, Henderson spent three-and-a-half years as a softball assistant at Weatherford College, The Lady Coyotes amassed a record of 133-53 record and a Region V Conference Championship.
As a student-athlete, Henderson was a pitcher in the baseball program at Cisco College (2004-06) before transferring to pitch at West Texas A&M University (2006-08).
On Saturday, TJC split a pair of games with Navarro College. In the second game, the Apache Ladies gave Henderson his 100th victory with a 10-2 victory.
Sierra Oulette tossed a four-hitter, striking out seven and walking three.
Jordyn De Los Santos had three hits, including a home run and double. Others doubles were from Kylee Jacks, Riley Crawford and Lilly Coleman.
Jacks and Crawford had two hits with one hit by Olivia Wright, Amanda Skivington, Leah Hensarling and Kaliyah Matthews.
RBIs were from De Los Santos (2), Crawford (2), Jacks (1), Wright (1), Hensarling (1), Kyleigh Clements (1), Matthews (1) and Coleman (1).
Scoring runs were Crawford (2), De Los Santos (2), Jacks (1), Wright (1), Skivington (1), Clements (1), Matthews (1) and Hillary Victor (1).
The Apache Ladies return to play on Wednesday, traveling to Seminole, Oklahoma to face Seminole State in a doubleheader. The first game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.