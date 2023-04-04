First place will be on the line when TJC and Navarro meet in a baseball doubleheader on Wednesday in Tyler.
The first game of the Region XIV twinbill is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field. The second contest is slated to start at 3 p.m.
Navarro leads the North Division at 14-8, while Tyler Junior College is 13-9. They are followed by Paris (12-10), Angelina (12-12), Panola (11-11), Bossier Parish (10-12) and Northeast Texas (6-16).
Blinn tops the South Division at 16-5. The Buccaneers are followed by Wharton County (14-8), San Jacinto (12-9), Alvin (12-10), Galveston (5-16) and Coastal Bend (5-16).
TJC is coming off a split against Paris on Saturday in Paris. The Dragons won Game 1, 12-5, while the Apaches won Game 2, 9-5.
In the second game, TJC trailed 5-3 before exploding for six runs in the eighth inning.
Ryan Walker, Ryan Brown and Wesley Mitchell all hit homers for the Apaches. Will Bush and Thomas Soto added doubles.
Walker, Bush, Brown and Soto each had two hits. Adding hits were Tanner Chelette, Caden Queck, Jake Castillo and Nico Ruedas.
Mitchell hit a three-run homer to lead in RBIs. Others with RBIs were Walker (2), Brown (1) and Ruedas (1).
Scoring runs were Soto (2), Ruedas (2), Walker (1), Bush (1), Queck (1), Brown (1), Castillo (1) and Mitchell (1).
Rene Galvan had a stolen base.
Noah Ruen (4-1) got the win on the mound, going 2.2 innings in relief. He allowed one hit and two unearned runs with three strikeouts and two walks.
Grayson Murry started, pitching 4.1 innings, allowing six hits and three runs (2 earned). He struck out one and walked two.
Reid Hensley (1 inning, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 strikeout, 1 walk) and Cody Brasch (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk).
In the first game, Jake Vobbe hit a home run for TJC.