Charlie McGinty, an Apache legend as a football player and coach, has passed away, Kevin Vest, Tyler Junior College athletic director said on Monday.
Coach McGinty died on May 11. He was 92.
He was the fourth head football coach in TJC history, following Floyd Wagstaff, Babe Hallmark and Billy Wayne Andrews.
After an all-district career at Leverett's Chapel High School, McGinty attended TJC where he became an All-Big Six Conference offensive end. He snagged 15 touchdowns his sophomore season. He played under Coach Wagstaff, who served as football and basketball coach at that time.
After his time as an Apache, he played for North Texas State College, where he earned All-America honors as an offensive end in 1954. He helped the Eagles to two Gulf Coast Conference titles. McGinty played under Odus Mitchell in Denton.
He was a ninth round pick of the Chicago Cardinals in the 1955 NFL Draft. McGinty was on the roster for one season, but a severly broken collarbone ended his professional career.
McGinty joined Wyatt Myers' staff at Texas High School in Texarkana for three years. He then became head coach at Woodville High School (1961-1970), followed by seven seasons at Houston C.E. King High School (1971-77).
His first season at TJC was 1978 and his final season as head coach was 1990, coaching for 13 seasons.
Coach McGinty led the Apaches to four Southwest Junior College Football Conference titles — 1979, 1981, 1985 and 1986.
Visitation is scheduled for May 20 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler (7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy.).
A memorial service will follow, beginning at 10:30 a.m.