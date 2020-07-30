Herb Richardson, a Tyler Junior College All-America basketball player and later a standout coach at the school, passed away on Thursday, TJC officials announced.
He was 93. Services are pending.
Richardson was an inaugural member of TJC’s Circle of Honor and played on the Apaches first national championship basketball team in 1949, earning NJCAA All-America honors.
“I am saddened to learn of the passing of Coach Richardson,” Kevin Vest, TJC athletic director, said. “He was an absolute giant of Apache Athletics as a player, coach and mentor, and signified everything that is right about our beloved institution. His love for and dedication to Tyler Junior College will be greatly missed. On behalf of the Tyler Junior College community we extend our sincere condolences to his wife Joann and their family.”
After graduating from Livingston High School in 1945 and serving two years in the United States Army, Richardson began a long and storied history at TJC. Recruited by legendary coach Floyd Wagstaff, Richardson played two years of basketball for Tyler, earning All-American honors in 1948 and leading the Apaches to the national championship. He continued his career at the University of Houston, where he was named all-conference both years and go on to earn a Bachelor’s of Science Degree and Master’s of Physical Education.
Richardson then embarked on a legendary coaching career, starting at Mount Pleasant High School where he went 55-9 over two seasons. In 1952, he became head coach at Van and leading the Vandals to a 126-24 record before leaving to return to Tyler Junior College and serving as assistant coach for Wagstaff.
When Tyler Junior College started a women’s basketball program in 1975, Richardson became their first coach and led the Apache Ladies to a 236-47 record in eight seasons. In 1979 he led Tyler to a runner-up finish at the national tournament and was named the National Coach of the Year. He would be named the National Coach of the Year again in 1983. He was also a counselor at the school, retiring in 1985.
Richardson was inducted to the Tyler Junior College Sports Circle of Honor as part of its inaugural class in 1995. He was also awarded the Apache Spirit Award in 2004.
“I was deeply saddened to hear the news today of the passing of Coach Richardson,” Dr. Tim Drain, TJC’s Associate Vice Provost-Student Affairs, said. “He is certainly one of the greats of TJC Athletics and will be dearly missed. I got here in August of 1999 and only got to know Coach Wagstaff for about six months. So a lot of my lessons on TJC, and more specifically on Apache Athletics, came from my numerous conversations with Coach Richardson. My thoughts and prayers are with the Richardson family.”
Richardson married his wife Joann, who he met at Tyler Junior College, on June 3, 1952 and had four children Mike, Brady, Linda and Jesse who all graduated from Tyler Junior College.
