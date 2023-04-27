Tyler Junior College’s annual Black & Gold Spring football game is scheduled for Friday at Pat Hartley Complex on the TJC campus.
The contest has a 6:30 p.m. scheduled start.
It will be the second spring game for Apache chief Tanner Jacobson, who enters his second season on the sideline.
His staff includes offensive coordinator Brady Davis, defensive coordinator Elven Walker, wide receiver coach Terrance Louis, offensive line/tight end/running backs coach Jacob Donohoe, defensive line coach Ono Tafisi, defensive backs coach Isaac Warren, assistant offensive line coach Kris Weeks and assistant coach Greg Padgitt Jr.
Assistant athletic director Kelsi Weeks said the incoming freshmen will be announced.
Also she said TJC Student Life is hosting a tailgate, with food and music.
The Apaches were 5-4 in Jacobson’s first year as head coach.
Before TJC, Jacobson, 28, served two years as an assistant coach at Snow (Utah) College. He helped the Badgers to an appearance in the national championship game in the spring of 2021 and the national semifinals in the fall of 2021.
During his career at Southlake Carroll High School, Jacobson was a three-year starter at defensive back and team captain while helping lead the team to a 37-6 record including two district titles and a 16-0 state championship in 2011. He was named the All-District 4-5A Defensive Most Valuable Player, Class 5A Texas Sports Writers Association third team all state, AP All-State honorable mention, Dallas Morning News All-Area second team, Fort Worth Star-Telegram Super Team, First Down Club 2012 Defensive Player of the Year Finalist, and Whataburger first team All-North Texas.
After high school, he played at Texas Tech, appearing in 13 games and being named to the ESPN Big 12 All-Bowl Team. He helped the Red Raiders to an 8-5 record, including a 37-23 win over Arizona State in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego. Jacobson had seven solo tackles against the Sun Devils.
After one year in Lubbock and a two-year service mission, Jacobson decided to transfer to BYU. There he appeared in 37 games in three seasons for the Cougars, totaling 62 tackles with an interception. He has served a punt returner.
After majoring in business and graduating from Brigham Young University, he began his coaching career at the Provo, Utah school.