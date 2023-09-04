A special ceremony will be held on Friday for TJC athletic director Kevin Vest, who passed away in early August.
Tyler Junior College announced, "Join us in Celebrating the Life of Kevin Vest."
The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Wagstaff Gymnasium on the TJC campus.
"A life so beautiful deserves a special celebration," the college said in a statement. "Please join us as we celebrate the incredible man, father, and leader, Kevin Vest. While we mourn his loss, this event is designed as a celebration of a life well-lived."
Kevin passed away on Aug. 7 after a battle with melanoma. He went peacefully in his home with his wife Alicia and daughter Macey by his side and surrounded by loved ones.
He was born on May 15, 1976 in Galesburg, Illiinois. He graduated from Galesburg High School in 1994 then furthered his education and pursued a baseball career at Illinois College in Jacksonville, Illinois where he met his future wife Alicia Brown who shared a passion for athletics.
After graduation, he served as a baseball assistant at Illinois College and Knox College before becoming head coach at MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois in 2002 at the age of 26. He also spent time as an assistant coach at Springfield College while pursuing his masters in Organizational Management from Ashford University (Clinton, Iowa).
In 2010, he was selected as the head baseball coach and sports coordinator at Rock Valley College (Rockford, Illinois) while also serving as an associate scout for the Philadelphia Phillies and as the bench coach for the Rockford Riverhawks of the Frontier League.
In 2016, he made the decision to retire from coaching to embark on a new journey as athletic director of Waubonsee College (Sugar Grove, Illinois). In 2019, he was offered his dream job as athletic director at Tyler Junior College, only the fifth person to hold that title at TJC.
In four years, the school won eight national titles under his leadership and in 2021 he received the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Athletic Director of the Year Award.
Kevin and Alicia celebrated their 20th anniversary in June.
Kevin is survived by his wife Alicia, daughter Macey, father and mother Jack and Kay, brother Chris (Amanda) and their children Justus, Zander and Gianna, and Aunt Cindy, mother- and father-in-law Jim and Shelley Brown; sister-in-law Carissa Stratman (Pat) and their children River, Goldie and Archer.
In lieu of flowers, the Vest family would be honored by your donation to Kevin’s daughter Macey’s education fund. Memorial donations can be sent via Zelle to MaceyEducationFund@gmail.com, the school said.