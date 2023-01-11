The Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies stayed unbeaten in Region XIV women's basketball conference play with an 83-49 win over Jacksonville College on Wednesday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
TJC goes 10-5 overall and 2-0 in league play. The Lady Jaguars fall to 9-6 and 0-3.
Three Apache Ladies scored in double figures, led by Lillian Jackson with 19 points. Kiana Bennett added 17 points and Anahlynn Murray chipped in 16.
Bennett hit all five of TJC's 3-pointers. The Apaches were 14 of 20 from the free throw line.
Others scoring for Tyler were Fanta Kone (9), Victoria Dixon (8), Sian Phipps (8) and Atria Dumas (6).
Chloe Countee led the Lady Jags with 18 points, including two 3-pointers. Jacksonville was 9 of 13 from the charity stripe.
Others scoring for JC were Justaisha Holmes (7), Keasia Robinson (7), Ayanna Rutledge (6), Grace Okih (4), Salaya Holmes (2), Cecilia Chong (2), Chidera Ezeilo (2) and Kristen Lockett-Bell (1).
In other Region XIV women's results: Panola 82, Coastal Bend 69; Trinity Valley 77, Kilgore 69; and Angelina 71, Paris 60. In non-conference: Blinn 89, LSU-Eunice 29.
TJC is scheduled to visit Kilgore College at 2 p.m. Saturday before returning home on Wednesday, Jan. 18 to face Paris Junior College (5:30 p.m.).
Jacksonville College is scheduled to host Blinn College at 2 p.m. Saturday.