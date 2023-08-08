After a long battle with cancer, Tyler Junior College Athletic Director Kevin Vest has passed away, the school announced on Tuesday.
TJC posted on Facebook and Twitter, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our Athletic Director, Kevin Vest, after he lost a lengthy battle with melanoma. Our prayers are with his family and all of the lives he touched during his illustrious career.”
He was the fifth athletic director in TJC’s 96-year history.
His wife Alicia posted on CaringBridge, “Kevin left us last night peacefully and with (daughter) Macey and me by his side. We feel relieved knowing that he is free of pain, free of cancer and free of the limitations his body had put on him. Please know every message sent was read to him. I know he went feeling love’s embrace.”
Vest was named the athletic director at TJC in July 2019. The Apaches won eight national championships under his direction. In 2021, Vest received the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) Athletics Director of the Year Award.
“I was sent a picture one of these nights this past week from my president, Dr. (Juan E.) Mejia, really beautiful picture, and I wrote him back and said, ‘the ultimate tribute that I can give to Kevin is I’ve been at TJC now 24 years, 19 years as athletic director, and I feel like I’ve worked with him every single one of those years, and it was four,’” Dr. Tim Drain, TJC Associate Vice Provost — Student Affairs. “He got completely invested in this college, completely invested in this town, completely invested in everything. I guess there was a reason why his last name was Vest. He was completely invested and loved this area.
“I got a text this morning from a friend of his from Illinois, and he said I hope you know how much he loved Tyler, loved the city and loved the school. And so, it is a huge loss for me personally and a huge loss for our school. He was an unbelievable guy. What a privilege it was to work with him for four years.”
Dr. Howard Patterson, UT Tyler Vice President for Athletics, added the school passed along “our deepest condolences to the family of Kevin Vest as well as the Tyler Junior College campus community.”
“Our deepest sympathies go out to Kevin Vest’s family and his TJC family,” Patterson said. “Kevin was a good friend and a strong leader. He stepped into the shoes of Tim Drain, truly a highly accomplished and well-liked AD, but Kevin did not miss a beat in continuing TJC’s dominance in the junior college world of sports. Kevin’s sense of humor and passion for college athletics will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin and his family.”
Patterson added the UT Tyler athletic department joins countless individuals across the realm of collegiate athletics in mourning of a great leader and person.
Before TJC he was athletic director for Waubonsee Community College.
Vest had served as athletic director at the Sugar Grove, Illinois school since 2016 and was previously the sports coordinator and head baseball coach for six years at Rock Valley College in Rock Valley, Illinois.
During his time at Rock Valley, he also served as an associate scout for the Philadelphia Phillies and as the bench coach for the Rockford Riverhawks of the Frontier League. Vest started his career in coaching as soon as his playing career ended, serving as an assistant at Illinois College and Knox College before being named the head coach at MacMurray College. He also spent time as an assistant at Springfield College.
Vest earned his Bachelor of Arts in physical education from Illinois College in Jacksonville, Illinois, and his Master of Arts in organizational management from Ashford University in Clinton, Iowa.
Vest was a member of the executive committee of the National Alliance of Two-Year Athletic Administrators, men’s regional director of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA Region IV), chairman of NJCAA Region IV baseball and member of the National Association of College Director of Athletics.
Vest assumed his position at TJC on Aug. 19, 2019.
TJC has won a total of 69 NJCAA national championships since 1946. The school won eight national titles during Vest’s tenure.
Vest oversaw a TJC program that sponsors 12 sports — baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, football, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, and volleyball.
Previous TJC ADs were Floyd Wagstaff, Dr. Billy Jack Doggett, John Peterson and Dr. Tim Drain.