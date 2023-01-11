For the first time, the Coastal Bend Cougars scored a win over the Tyler Junior College Apaches on Wednesday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The Cougars won 75-61 to improve to 11-6 overall and 5-2 in Region XIV basketball. The Apaches fall to 10-7 and 3-4.
Four Cougars scored in double figures, led by Jamil Muttilib with 15 points. Also in double digits were Willie Williams (12), Peter McKey (11) and Breion Powell (10).
The Apaches had three players in double figures — Corey Camper Jr. (14), Makel Johnson (14) and Boubacor Mboup (10).
Others scoring for TJC were Marcus Rigsby Jr. (9), Dariyus Woodson (7), Jonah Nesmith (3), Randy Crosby (2) and Amir Locus (2).
Rigsby, Johnson and Nesmith all hit 3-pointers. Johnson was 7 of 7 at the free throw line. The Apaches were 14 of 19 at the charity stripe as a team.
Other Cougars scoring were Taevon Anderson (9), Malik Nash (6), Kiechukwu Nwaobi (6), Isaiah Halliburton (5) and Sam Esan (1).
CBC was 8 of 14 at the free throw line. The Cougars hit nine 3-pointers — McKey (3), Powell (2), Nash (2), Muttilib (1) and Anderson (1).
In other Region XIV men’s action: Lee 65, Paris 48; Bossier Parish 84, Lamar State-Port Arthur 73; Panola 72, Victoria 62; Kilgore 63, Angelina 46; Blinn 70, Navarro 68; Trinity Valley 102, Jacksonville 77.
The Apaches return to play on Saturday, traveling to Paris for a 4 p.m. meeting with the Dragons. TJC returns home on Wednesday, Jan. 18 to meet Trinity Valley in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
The Cougars are slated to travel to Brenham to face Blinn College in a 4 p.m. start.