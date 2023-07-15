For many teens in this day and age, how to obtain some necessary life skills isn’t always in the front lobe of their brain. Some may be thinking about college or trade school options; some may just be at the nearest and latest hangouts; and some just simply be trying to get through the day.
To help better equip the young Tylerites, the City of Tyler has been offering free summer workshops for ages 13 to 17 at the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler.
“We decided to do the program to diversify what the Glass Recreation Center offers,” said City of Tyler Recreation Manager Kandice Johnson. “Most importantly, we wanted to try and fulfill a need. Offering these types of classes gives families the opportunities that they may not find anywhere else. A lot of these classes are on topics that are no longer taught in school, so many young people are entering young adulthood without knowing some of the basics.”
Since its start on June 6, the workshop has offered classes such as basic car mechanics, mental health awareness, communications, investing, budgeting, how to build a resume and even sewing.
Many teens, like 14-year-old Constantine McKay, make it a point to come to every single class.
“I think it's just helped me a lot to … understand what's gonna happen in life,” he said. “My mom signed me up for this class while I was at school … and I was so happy she did that.”
In the most recent class, Financial Literacy, students got a chance to understand how credit works.
“I feel like a lot of people don't know what credit is, and credit being as important as it is… more people should know about it,” Constantine said.
The financial class was led by Bethany Mendoza, assistant vice president/branch manager for Southside Bank in downtown Tyler.
“The person who's teaching us is always super nice and you can ask them anything,” Constantine said. “It helps that they are experts in their field.”
“I appreciate the opportunity Southside gives me, as a banker, to share my knowledge with the community,” Mendoza said.
Mendoza helped the students understand the importance of paying bills on time and setting aside pieces of a paycheck into savings.
“I thought she did a great job,” Constantine said. “Me having ADHD it’s hard sometimes for me to remember things from different classes… but being able to remember what she was saying was a sign that she did really well.”
Mendoza covered areas such as banking assets and understanding good credit and bad credit.
“My goal every time I teach a financial literacy class is to help the students learn at least one thing they can carry with them and reference as they enter young adulthood and begin making financial decisions,” Mendoza said. “I was honored that the Glass Center allowed me to help with the summer Financial Literacy class and be a small part of setting up these students for lifelong success.”
“Southside Bank is proud to serve our communities in a variety of ways,” said Brooke Mott, Senior Vice President/Fair & Responsible Banking Officer of Southside Bank. “We are passionate about empowering and meeting people where they are.”
According to Mott, Southside team members, with varying job responsibilities, enjoy providing financial training to area K-12 students and really putting the ‘community’ in being a ‘community bank.’
“It’s truly an honor to make a difference in young lives and provide life lessons that can help build a solid foundation for students to stand on as they begin learning and making decisions about finances,” she said. “Southside serves not because it is a requirement but because it’s who we are.”
Constantine feels many of his peers should take advantage of the free classes and learn something that will help them in the long run, and hopes the city will do more next summer.
“I feel like I've learned a lot more from this class about what's gonna happen in my life than I have at school because usually schools don't give you the depth that like these classes have,” he said. “It’s only like an hour or so and it's time very well spent.”