Last season, the Apaches returned to Division I for the baseball season.
Tyler Junior College held their own despite no scholarships.
Now, in 2023 TJC has a scholarship team and is ready to compete in Region XIV baseball.
With the NJCAA World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado a goal, the Apaches assembled for Media Day on Wednesday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field in Tyler.
Head Coach Doug Wren said his team is young, but ready to compete in Region XIV, perhaps the toughest conference in country.
The Apaches open their season at home this weekend, hosting Frank Phillips College in a three-game set at Mike Carter Field.
A doubleheader is scheduled for Friday with the first game scheduled to begin at noon (7-inning game), followed by Game 2 at 3 p.m. (9-inning game). Game 3 is slated for noon Saturday.
TJC will compete in the North Zone of Region XIV with Angelina, Bossier Parish, Navarro, Northeast Texas, Panola and Paris.
The Region XIV South Zone includes Alvin, Blinn, Coastal Bend, Galveston, San Jacinto-North and Wharton County.