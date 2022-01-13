Tim Russell announced in December that he would be retiring after his recent 12-year stint as the athletic director and head football coach at Harmony High School.
On Thursday, that retirement came to an end as Russell was named the new head football coach at Grace Community School.
“When you feel the call of the Lord, you just can’t say no,” Russell said. “And I truly feel this is a special place. I can’t imagine doing anything else than coach football at Grace. When you get that calling, it’s something indescribable. After talking to the people here and people that had been here previously, I could see this is a special place. It’s a place that drew me to it, and I’m excited to be here.
“I was at Harmony for 18 total years, and I loved my time there, and I’ve coached a lot of different places, but as a coach, you just sometimes feel things, and I definitely feel this is the right thing at the right time. And there is no question in my mind that it’s the right fit at the right time.”
Russell is the fourth head football coach for Grace Community in the past year. Russell was selected after a nationwide search of more than 70 applicants, the school said.
After Mike Maddox left for Lindale in 2017, Norm Thompson took over before leaving in 2021. Ben McEnroe — a collegiate head football coach in California — was hired on April 21 but never coached for the Cougars as Steve Parsons was the interim head football coach for Grace this past season.
But now, the Cougars turn to a longtime East Texas coach to take over the program.
“At Grace, football, like everything else we do, is an opportunity to shepherd and train our young people to know and serve the Lord,” said Dr. Jay Ferguson, Head of School at Grace Community School. “As well-respected as he is in East Texas for his coaching ability, Coach Russell is perhaps most well known as a man of deep Christian conviction. We are thrilled to have Coach Russell discipling our young men through the excitement and challenges of East Texas football here at Grace.”
Russell has a head coaching record of 116-102 at Harmony and Pine Tree.
“We are extremely excited to have Tim Russell leading the Grace Cougar football program,” said Dr. Joseph Walker, Athletic Director at Grace Community School. “Coach Russell’s track record in East Texas speaks for itself, and his name is highly respected by coaches, players and parents alike. More importantly, Tim Russell is a man of God who is passionate about his faith in Jesus Christ. He will have a profound impact on our community.”
Russell led Harmony to the playoffs the past seven seasons, including a 7-4 finish each of the past two seasons. Russell’s teams are known for having strong rushing attacks. In 2018, the Eagles had 13 different ball carriers combine to total 4,047 yards and 50 touchdowns on the ground. They followed that up the next season with 16 different players combining to total 3,685 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns.
“We’re going to bring a toughness on the football field,” Russell said. “We’re going to bring a lot of the same thing as far as relationships go with the kids. One of the things that I’ve always been known for is building relationships with the kids. I want to continue to do that, and I think it will help us be successful.”
After many years in the public school UIL ranks, Russell will try his hand coaching private school football in TAPPS.
“I think ball is ball,” Russell said. “I’m watching the National Championship the other night, and I’m watching coverages and I’m watching Nick Saban and Kirby Smart, and they’re playing with a different level of athletes, but ball is ball. I’ve seen some TAPPS ball, and we’ve played against some of the schools. When we roll the ball out, the hitting is going to be the same, and the points count the same on the scoreboard. I’m looking forward to getting out there and competing against these guys.”
Russell said he’s looking forward to coaching a little longer and that he hopes Grace is the final stop.
“I think stability is crucial,” he said. “You can look from the NFL all the way down and see that there’s a lot less patience as far as success on the field. But I think here with some patience and understanding, I think we’re going to be very successful. And I know that I would love to be able to finish my career right here, and I hope that my career lasts many many more years.”
Coach Russell received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston. He and his wife, Jana, have two daughters, Macey and Bailee. Macey is attending Harding University, and Bailee was killed by a drunk driver in 2016.