Tickets for the annual crosstown football rivalry between Tyler Legacy and Tyler High are on sale. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Tyler High is the home team this season.
For Tyler High tickets go to https://tylerisd.brushfire.com/tylerhs/.
For Tyler Legacy tickets go to https://tylerisd.brushfire.com/legacyhs/.
Pre-sale ticket prices are reserved ($8) and general admission ($6). Gate ticket prices are Game Day reserved ($10) and Game Day general admission ($7).
Ticket purchase subject to a convenience fee.
Tickets are sold online only, there will be no cash sales at the gate. If there are tickets still available, a QR Code will be available at the gate to purchase tickets online.
All gates will open 1½ hours prior to kick off.
• Home (Tyler High) — Enter through Gates 1 or 3 only.
• Visitors (Tyler Legacy) — Enter through Gate 7 only.
• Season Ticket Holders (Tyler High) — Enter through Gate 2.
Season ticker holders (Tyler High) will show their season ticket card to the gate attendant for admittance. We ask that all season ticket holders enter the stadium at Gate 2 on the home side of the stadium.
• Crossover from either side of the stadium is prohibited.
• Passes accepted — Tyler ISD Employee Badge (Employee Only), 10-6A & 7-5A District Passes and THSCA.
• The Tyler ISD Clear Bag Policy will be in effect at the stadium.
Be sure to bring your tickets to the game or print the E-Ticket or show your ticket via smart phone at the gate for admittance.
