Four suspects were involved in a police pursuit Sunday night after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Lindale and three arrests were made as of Monday afternoon, authorities said.
A manhunt was underway Monday morning after the late night chase. The pursuit started at 11:51 p.m. near County Roads 433 and 471 in Lindale and finished 15 minutes later just a few miles after the rest area on Interstate-20 in Van Zandt County, according to the Lindale Police Department.
Lindale Police Department, Smith County Sheriff's Office, Smith County Precinct 5 Constable and Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office were the agencies involved in the pursuit.
The four suspects were inside the vehicle during the pursuit, according to Lindale Police Captain Brent Chambers.
“I’m pretty sure they all knew each other but we’re still working on investigating even further,” Chambers said.
Kamarion Barnes and Aubrey Trequan Maxie are two of the suspects that have been arrested so far, both were booked into the Smith County's Jail today.
Maxie, 18, of Shreveport, was charged with evading arrest and engaging in organized criminal activity. He remains in jail on a $10,000 bond.
Barnes, 17, of Tyler, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest and evading arrest with a vehicle, a felony. He remains in jail on bonds totaling $85,000.
Officers stayed all night trying to find the missing suspects and published an alert warning the community about the case.
The statement warned local residents to look out for a black male wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie and a black bandana. The statement also said the suspect carried a gun and was looking for another vehicle to steal in order to leave the area.
Just about two hours later, police received another stolen vehicle call in the 13000 block of County Road 4220 near Lindale. The car was a 2011 black Lincoln MKX which authorities said was allegedly stolen by Warren Dewayne Williams, according to a statement released by Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
The police managed to find the stolen vehicle at a McDonald’s parking lot in Lindale. At a glance, it seemed as if the car was abandoned by Williams until police got closer and realized that he was still inside the SUV.
As soon as he saw the police coming toward the car, Williams left the parking lot and headed south on Highway 69. In an attempt to turn right onto Elmwood Street, he drove the stolen vehicle into a ditch then fled on foot.
Police later arrested him and found a loaded semi-automatic gun inside the vehicle, according to Smith County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said Williams had been part of the manhunt involving another stolen vehicle just a couple of hours earlier. He was one of the suspects that managed to escape the car in the previous chase.
Williams was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and engaging in criminal activity. He remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $95,000.
Lindale police said in a Facebook post that all suspects are believed to have left the area, but residents should remain vigilant.