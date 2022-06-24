Three men connected with an apartment shooting in Palestine were arrested Wednesday morning by the Palestine Police Department.
Palestine residents Jacques Falke, 24, Cason Lewis, 18, and Cameron Brummett, 25, were arrested after allegedly shooting at a victim and his vehicle.
Police are still searching for 25-year-old Devin Lomax, the fourth suspect who has not been located and arrested.
All three suspects were arrested for first degree felony, engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The shooting happened at Oak Hill Apartments at 131 Memory Lane on Monday.
The suspects, who were driving two vehicles, drove through the apartment’s parking lot and fired at the victim’s vehicle multiple times, according to a statement from the Palestine PD.
Investigators said around two dozen bullets were fired at the victim’s vehicle.
The victim was not hit, but suffered minor abrasions during the shooting, police said.
“These individuals are violent and have shown they’re willing to commit these crimes in broad daylight,” said Mark Harcrow, Chief of Palestine Police Department. “We are tired of violence, the community is tired of violence and we are going to keep putting these people in prison until it stops.”
PPD Special Weapons Attack Team and the Criminal Investigations Division arrested the three suspects at their residences.
Faulk and Lewis were taken into custody after evidence related to the shootings was found during search warrants.
Brummett was also taken into custody in Jefferson County.
“Our detectives did an excellent job working day and night to put these guys away,” Harcrow said.
PPD said any information on Lomax can be reported to them at (903) 729-2254 or to the Anderson County Crime Stoppers at (903)729-8477.