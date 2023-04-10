With birdies from junior Braden Bergman and senior Jacob Cole on the 35th and 36th holes, respectively, the Tyler Legacy Red team captured the District 10-6A Golf Tournament.
The Red Raiders won by two strokes, winning their third consecutive district title, over runner-up Rockwall-Heath in the 36-hole tournament on April 5 and 6 at Cedar Creek Country Club in Kemp.
Tyler Legacy, led by runner-up medalist Cole and third-place Will Gillen (senior), carded a two-round score of 582 (284-298). The Red Raiders were followed by Rockwall-Heath (286-298—584). Placing third was Rockwall (314-321—635). Others in the tourney include: Rockwall-Heath II (317-324—641), Rockwall II (348-357—705), Tyler Legacy Black (351-364—715), North Forney (364-359—723) and Royse City (363-370—733).
Cole claimed the silver with a score of 139 (68-71), while Gillen captured the bronze with a 143 (71-72). Placing fifth overall was Bergman (71-77—148).
Others on the Red Raiders district winning team were senior C.J. McConnell (74-81—155) and freshman Alex Egana (79-78—157).
Lucas Latimer of Rockwall-Heath won medalist honors with a 134 (68-66).
"It was cold and wet both days," said Tyler Legacy Coach David McElveen, who added the last four holes were played in the rain.
Tyler Legacy led after the first day with a 284, two shots ahead of Rockwall-Heath. Rockwall was third at 314.
"Was not sure if would be able to finish (the second day)," McElveen said. "After the first nine holes (the Red Raiders were) leading by 4-5 shots but on the back nine, Heath came on strong and we missed some key shots.
"I walked with most of the players to help when needed and to just relax the players. They finished their last two holes very strong and did what needed to be done. Pars on the par 3 17th hole and pars on the par 5 18th hole except for Braden Bergman making an 18-foot birdie putt and Jacob Cole pitching up for an eagle chance and making his four-foot birdie putt. With those two birdies, Legacy wins by two shots and wins their third straight district championship.
He added Heath's team shot a 298 along with Legacy's 298 on the second day.
"Heath is a very talented team and made us fight to win this year," McElveen said.
The Red Team (Cole, Bergman, Gillen, McConnell, Dylan Clanton) will play at the UIL Region II championship April 17-18 at The Golf Club at Texas A&M in College Station. The boys teams will be teeing off beginning at 7:30 a.m. and the girls will tee off beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Members of the Tyler Legacy Black team include: freshman Luke Merrick, freshman Karter Simmons, freshman Cash McClure, senior Kannon Keener and freshman Sam Fate.
Red Raiders competing as medalist junior Hugh Barnett (95-91—186) and sophomore Preston Knight (98-100—198).