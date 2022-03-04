Thomas Rocco, Tyler Junior College’s head football coach, is stepping down to accept another coaching opportunity, the school announced Friday.
He will be announcing his new stop later, an assistant position with a Division I school.
Rocco, who recently completed his third season as the head coach at TJC, led the Apaches to 14-15 record overall. In the fall of 2021, Rocco led the Apaches to runner-up in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference. TJC finished 7-5 and won the C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl against Coffeyville Community College (Kansas).
Prior to being promoted to head coach in January of 2019, Rocco served as defensive coordinator under head coach Danny Palmer.
“We are tremendously grateful for the work of Coach Rocco and are happy for him that his success at Tyler Junior College has led to another opportunity in coaching,” TJC Athletic Director Kevin Vest said. “We think our football program is well positioned for success because of his work and will begin the process of identifying the leader for the next era of Apache football.”
Vest added that TJC defensive coordinator Matt Gordon will serve as the interim head coach while a national search for Rocco’s successor is performed.
“We appreciate Coach Gordon and our entire staff for continuing the wonderful work we have seen over the last several months in our football program,” Vest said. “We will move deliberately, yet efficiently, in conducting a head coaching search.”
Rocco joined the TJC staff in January of 2017 after spending two seasons as the defensive coordinator at West Texas A&M University. Prior to West Texas A&M, he spent five years at Blinn College along with stints at New Mexico Highlands University, Fort Lewis College and Midwestern State University.
Rocco earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Fort Lewis College in 2003 where he was a team captain and the starting cornerback for the Skyhawks before a career ending injury that lead him into coaching. He also earned a masters of science in kinesiology from Midwestern State University in 2010.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS