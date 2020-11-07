The City of Tyler Fire Department was busy Friday night into Saturday morning with three straight fires.
The third fire was a structure on 205 S. Beckham Street. It was fully engulfed with flames when firefighters arrived.
There were no injuries reported in any Friday evening blaze.
The first vacant structure fire took place around 6:20 p.m. when a home burned down on Roy Street. The fire is being investigated.
Crews extinguished the flames within 45 minutes, Tyler Fire Investigator Nate Hamilton said.
No one was in the home as it has been vacant for some time, and no injuries were reported, he said.
The second fire was at Greenberg Smoked Turkeys, Inc., the famed East Texas meat processing plant, at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
There were reports of explosions.
Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said that when units arrived, they saw significant plumes of black smoke, flames inside the building and debris littering the roadway. The roll-up doors on one end of the building were blown off their hinges, and it was “obvious there had been some type of explosion,” Findley said.
While there are multiple commercial buildings at the Greenberg Turkeys property, located at 221 McMurrey Drive, the units most affected in the event were used largely for storage of turkey product and contained a number of large freezer units, Findley said.
While it was “much too early” to determine a cause, Findley acknowledged that whatever the source, it would prove a significant loss for the Greenberg family and East Texas community.
“Anyone that’s been in this area and really around the country is familiar with Greenberg Smoked Turkey,” Findley said. “It’s been a part of this community for many, many years and is a tragic incident for sure.”
(Jessica Dillon and Zak Wellerman contributed to this report)