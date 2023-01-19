The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Cirque Italia Water Circus, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Broadway Square Mall, 4601 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. The event includes aerial acts, hand balancing, contortionists and laser lights. Tickets: $10 to $50. Information: https://cirqueitalia.com/ .
18th Annual Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournament, 10 a.m. to 2 pm. Saturday, Lindsey Park, 12557 Spur 364 W., Tyler. Benefits East Texas Food Bank and Tyler Parks and Recreation. Registration fee: $15 youths 17 and younger, $25 adults. Information: https://www.facebook.com/TylerParksandRec/ .
Duck. Duck. Moose!, Theatre Longview’s improv comedy troupe, 7 p.m. Saturday, Community Connections, 501 Pine Tree Road, Longview. Tickets: $10. Information: https://www.theatrelongview.com/ .
Weatherwax Book Signing, 12 p.m. Saturday, Books & Barrels, 206 N. Center St., Longview. Third-generation professional dog trainer Robert Weatherwax will be signing copies of his book, “Training Your Dog the Weatherwax Way.” His father, Robert W. (Bob) Weatherwax, and grandfather, Ruddell (Rudd) Weatherwax, were the trainers of 10 generations of well-known TV dog Lassie. Information: https://www.facebook.com/robert.weatherwax.7 .
HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Tickets: $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12 for a one-day pass; $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 5 to 12 for a two-day pass. Children 4 and younger are admitted free. Information: www.herpshow.net, www.Facebook.com/HERPShow .
Night at the Museum, celebrating Gladewater’s 150th year, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. The event will feature unique displays, including Caddo artifacts, railroad memorabilia and guest speakers. Information: https://www.gladewater150.com/ .