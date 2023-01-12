The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 15, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Free admission. Information: (903) 753-4478 or greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Chili Cook-Off, 5 p.m. Sunday, Oakland Heights Baptist Church, 1600 Judson Road, Longview. Compete individually or as a group. Prizes will be given for the best chili and the best decorated booth. Information: https://ohbc.org/ .
Bluegrass/Country/Gospel Jam, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Kilgore Mercantile & Music, 105 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore. Featuring a “pickin’ circle,” where guests can lead a song with stringed instruments or singing. Information: https://kilgoremercantile.com/ .
Leon Redbone Tribute, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jackson’s Theatre, 108 E. Commerce Ave., Gladewater. Peter Gerbine pays tribute to singer-songwriter Leon Redbone with songs such as “Without My Walking Stick,” “Ain’t Misbehavin’” and “Pollywallydodaday.” Redbone, who was recognized by his hat and dark sunglasses, died in 2019. Tickets: $30. Information: https://jackfoltyn.com/events .
Dangerous Comedy Tour: Round 2, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Rose City Comedy, 115 W. Front St., Tyler. Featuring RJ Prince along with Dominique Thomas, Corey Cherry, Jordan J, Dexter C, LOA Rooster and Trey Mack. Tickets: $20 advance, $25 at door. Doors open at 8 p.m. Information: https://rosecitycomedy.club/ .
Family Art Day, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Includes free art activities for the whole family and light refreshments. Cost: Free. Information: https://tylermuseum.org/ .
Rose City Farmers Winter Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, ETX Brewing Co., 221 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Includes produce, herbs, wood oven breads, pastries, granola, jams, pickles, cheese, artisans and live music. Information: https://www.facebook.com/rosecityfarmersmarket/ .