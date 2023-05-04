The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Red Dirt BBQ Fest, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, downtown Tyler. The event will feature more than 20 of the most celebrated barbecue joints in Texas and live music by Charley Crockett, Shane Smith and the Saints, William Clark Green, Charlie Robison, Mike and the Moonpies and Kaitlin Butts. Concert starts at 3:45 p.m. Tickets: $95 general admission, $70 concert only. Information: https://reddirtbbqfest.com/ .
Cinco de Mayo Bash, 9 p.m. Friday, Brick’s Bar & Grill, 418 Erwin St., Tyler. Featuring a live band and DJs. Doors open at 8 p.m. Information: https://visittyler.com/calendar/ .
“A Flower of the Field,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $15. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Remembrance 5K Run, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, The Children’s Park, 110 E. Dobbs St., Tyler. Registration: $40 for 5K, $15 for Kids 1K. Information: https://www.childrensparktyler.org/ .
“The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace,” presented by Tyler Civic Chorale and Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St., Tyler. Directed by Weston Jennings. Tickets: $25 advance, $30 at the door, free for children and students. Information: https://www.tylercivicchorale.org/ .
Cinco de Mayo Celebration, 6 p.m. Friday, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Gates open at 5 p.m. The event will include a mariachi band, beer and wine, taco trucks, folkloric dancers and more. Tickets: $5 advance, $10 at gate, free for children 12 and younger. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Sixth Annual Kentucky Derby Party, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Proceeds benefit educational programs at the Gregg County Historical Museum. Tickets: $75, individual; $500, table for four; $1,000, table for eight; $2,500, table for 10. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/ .
Longview Cruisers Cruise Night, 5 p.m. Saturday, in front of the Gregg County Courthouse, downtown Longview. Classic and new cars will be on display. Information: https://www.visitlongviewtexas.com/ .
Classic Arms Productions Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Tickets: $9 adults, $2 children 6-11, younger than 18 admitted with parent only. Information: www.capgunshows.com .
Mineola Sidetrack: Fiesta, 7:30 a.m. Saturday, beginning at Longview Train Depot and continuing to downtown Mineola where the Mineola Chamber of Commerce will host Fiesta Days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with food, entertainment, vendors, car show, pepper eating contest, salsa making contest and more. Information: https://www.visitlongviewtexas.com/ .