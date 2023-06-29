If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Texas Shakespeare Festival, Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore College campus, 1200 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. “Pride & Prejudice,” 7:30 p.m. Friday; “Lear,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday; “Something Rotten!,” 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Information: http://www.texasshakespeare.com/ .
Chocolate Day, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Learn about tasty pairings and enjoy some fun treats. Admission: free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/longviewarboretum/?fref=ts .
“Concert Under the Stars” Sci-Fi Festival, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Saturday, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. A classic sci-fi movie follows the concert. Tickets: $10, available at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
Stars & Strikes Forever, presented by the Tyler Community Band, 6 p.m. Saturday, Southern Oaks Baptist Church Family Life Center, 601 E. Amherst; 2 p.m. Sunday, Hilltop Church of the Nazarene, 10818 University Blvd., Tyler. Under the direction of Neil Smith, the program includes patriotic favorites “Armed Forces Salute” and “America the Beautiful.” In addition, the band will perform a tribute “Remembering Pearl Harbor” as well as Sousa’s “The National Game” and “Stars and Stripes Forever.” Guest conductor Howard Galletly will direct “The Trombone King” march. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/TylerCommunityBand/ .
Rose City Airfest, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Metro Aviation, 2535 Dixie Drive, Tyler. The event benefits CampV and includes a performance by Girl Named Tom, an exhibit and air show. Tickets: $35 advance, $40 day of show; $5 for children 6 to 12, free for children 5 and younger. Information: https://www.campvtyler.org/rose-city-airfest/ .
“Into the Woods Jr.,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Tyler Civic Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $12.50. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
“Crazy for Cline,” tribute to Patsy Cline, featuring Lisa Irion, 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Jackson’s Cozy Theatre, 108 Commerce Ave., Gladewater. Tickets: $50. Information: https://jackfoltyn.com/ .
“I Am … Patsy Cline,” presented by Jefferson Opera House Theatre Players, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Transportation & Visitor Center, 305 E. Austin St., Jefferson. Written and directed by Marcia Thomas, the performance features Sheila Clark Fox as Patsy Cline. Tickets: $20. Information: https://www.facebook.com/jeffersonohtp/ .