The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Bach’s Lunch, presented by Longview Symphony Orchestra, 12:20 p.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Center St., Longview. Featuring Diana Hector-Norwood, violin; and Janel Hector, harp. Dining area will open at 11:30 a.m.. Beverages provided. Admission: Free. Information: https://longviewsymphony.org/ .
Rahab’s Retreat and Ranch Annual Dinner Fundraiser, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. The event will include a speaker, dinner, entertainment and auction. Tickets: $40. Information: https://www.rahabsretreatandranch.com/ .
Arts!Longview Honors Gala, 5 p.m. Saturday, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St., Longview. The event will feature performances, hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, music and the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award. This year’s honoree is Pat George Mitchell, founder and artistic director of Longview Ballet Theatre. Tickets: $100. Information: https://www.facebook.com/artslongview/ .
Kilgore Cruise Night, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, downtown Kilgore. Admission: free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreCruiseNight .
East Texas Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 2835 Old Omen Road, Tyler. The symphony will accompany the Buster Keaton classic movie, “The General.” Tickets: $12 to $35 students, $22 to $69 adults. Information: https://etso.org/ .
26th Annual Gemstone and Jewelry Show, presented by the East Texas Gem and Mineral Society, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Tyler Rose Garden Center, 420 S. Rose Park Drive, Tyler. The show will feature gemstones, jewelry, minerals, fossils and supplies. Admission: $5 adults, $1 children and students. Information: https://www.etgms.org/ .
Twitty & Lynn: A Salute to Conway & Loretta, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Tickets: $30 to $40. Information: https://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .
Comedy Roast, 8 p.m. Friday at The Understudy, 212 Old Grande Blvd., Suite C-102, Tyler. A night of comedy roast battles. Tickets: $15. Information: www.theunderstudytyler.com