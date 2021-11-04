Looking for something fun to do this weekend? From celebrations to sales, there is something for everyone. Check out these five things happening in the Tyler area.
Lindale Vintage Market Days of East Texas presents 'Firesides & Flannel': This Friday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. Visit the Pickers Pavilion in Lindale for the 2021 fall market, “Firesides and Flannel.” Vendors from Texas along with artisans and makers from close to 20 other states will be at the event. Vendors will have vintage goods, antiques, original art, clothes, food, and much more. There will also be a food truck area at the event. Tickets can be pre-purchased by visiting https://easttxvmd.eventbrite.com
Last weekend of fall at Yesterland farm: This weekend is the last weekend of fall at Yesterland Farm. This is your last chance to go through the corn maze, get some fall photos and experience fall at Yesterland. There are also lots of rides and food among other things. Yesterland Farm will be open Nov. 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To learn more visit yesterlandfarm.com/fall-pricing
Dia De Los Muertos: This Sunday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. celebrate Dia De Los Muertos at 1120 W. 5th St in Tyler. It will be a cultural celebration filled with live music, food, vendors and more.
Bullard Education Foundation Freedom 5K Run/Walk: This Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Come out and walk or run with your friends, organization, a team or class. A donation will be made to benefit Camp V. There will also be food trucks, vendors and more. For more information and to sign up for the event visit https://www.itri365.com/our-event-production
Under the Christmas Tree Craft Sale: This Friday Through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. visit the Under the Christmas Tree Craft Sale at 1015 Pruitt Pl in Tyler. There will be over 20 vendors with lots of handmade crafts, personalized items, food and more. This is a great opportunity to start your Christmas shopping.