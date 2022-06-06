A complex offering more housing options in downtown Tyler is nearly complete.

The Morrison Lofts is on track with its projected timeline and will be completely finished in August, said developer Sam Scarborough, of Scarborough Realty Partners.

Construction on the project began in March 2021 with a goal to increase living options in the downtown area and contribute to the revitalization of downtown.

“We knew it was a great opportunity to bring more energy downtown with people living here,” Scarborough said.

Scarborough said there was a lack of housing downtown. Although there are some houses and apartments around the area, there is a lack of new options.

Located at 527 W. Erwin St., just two short blocks west from the downtown square, The Morrison Lofts also provides its tenants with walkability to all the action in downtown, such as events on the square, live music at area restaurants, shopping, coffee shops and more.

Scarborough said it's cool to see the interest the complex is receiving from people who are looking to relocate downtown. Some tenants have already moved in to a portion of the complex that is complete.

When finished, the lofts will feature four buildings with 112 total units. Scarborough said the vision of this complex was to bring high-end apartments to a convenient, growing area of the city.

“Every amenity that you expect in other parts of Tyler or in Dallas you would have here and you’re only about 1,500 steps from the square,” Scarborough said.

The lofts will have one-bedroom units for $1,175, two-bedroom units for $1,350 along with two-story penthouse suite options with three bedrooms and two baths.

A refrigerator, washer, dryer, dishwasher, and microwave are all included in units. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, bay windows and free flowing floor plans are some of the top features. The units feature a pantry and every bedroom also has a private balcony. A fitness center, pool, and dog park are among the amenities offered at the lofts.

Scarborough said the gated complex is a safe place to live, with security cameras and a security officer on site who patrols grounds twice a night.

As of now, one of four buildings are finished, and about half of the units in that building have been reserved or rented out. The first tenants moved into the complete building Wednesday. Scarborough said more tenants are moving in over the next week and interested renters are still filling out applications and paying deposits.

Scarborough said it's great to see the project coming to life.

“It’s honestly pretty rewarding,'' Scarborough said. “It’s just a fun project with a lot of people involved to make this happen, besides just me, and it's just cool to see everything happening with downtown.”

The project cost roughly $15 million to $15.5 million, he said.

Scarborough purchased the approximately four-acre tract from the City of Tyler in 2017 when city officials said, “We’ve been waiting for this type of development to increase the number of residential units downtown.”

The lofts bear the name of Scarborough's best friend, Stephen Morrison, who passed away unexpectedly in the summer of 2020.

"Stephen was my best friend since I was 12 and I wanted to name it after him. He was a great guy and he loved coming downtown," Scarborough told the Tyler Morning Telegraph in 2021. "We want people to come together and make new memories here. Stephen would have wanted that and watch people build those life-long relationships like we had."

For availability or more information about The Morrison Lofts, visit themorrisonlofts.com .