Spirits were high at The Hamptons Senior Living as residents geared up for Mardi Gras festivities Tuesday.
Whether they were using decked-out wheelchairs or walking, residents were happy to shuffle down the halls to entertain other residents.
The staff and employees not only helped the residents get ready for the parade down the halls but they also decorated the dining area with purple and gold.
“We’ve been doing this for several years, it’s something that the residents really enjoy and look forward to,” said Sara Teichgraeber, Activities Director.
Residents took the time to embellish their walkers with purple and gold beads and feather boas and battery-operated lights to commemorate the Mardi Gras festivities.
Also in the dining area was live entertainment provided by local singer/songwriter Ramoth Gilead.
“We had to book him last year to get him for this year,” said Teichgraeber. “His music is amazing.”
With his guitar, euphonium and harmonica, Gilead brought the jazzy styles of New Orleans right to the dining room of The Hamptons Senior Living.
While they listened to the music, residents also enjoyed the refreshments provided by the staff – traditional king’s cake and hurricane cocktails (also, mocktails).
Some fraternity members from UT Tyler’s Kappa Sigma came by to join in on the fun.
“It’s one of our philanthropies and we really enjoy being here,” said Erick Zamarron, one of the fraternity members. “It’s a lot of fun.”
“They really enjoy having Kappa Sigma guys come out as well, they always have fun and it’s always great to see so many intergenerational things going on,” said Teichgraeber.
One of the residents, Norma Shotts, took an opportunity to cut loose along with the music.
Not to be outdone, Judith Ragsdale and her father, resident Mason Ragsdale, also took the floor by cutting a rug.
Not quite done with dancing, Shotts took a partner with one of the fraternity members, Logan Smith.
“I really enjoyed dancing again,” said Shotts, who was a dancer for years.
“We had a lot of help with Choice Healthcare and Visiting Angels, as well as Harbor Hospice, with the festivities,” said Teichgraeber. “We really appreciate them coming out.”
“It was the most fun of the year, I really enjoyed it,” said resident Dot Harper.