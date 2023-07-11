Friendships between seniors and children are the sweetest.
An intergenerational bond came to life on June 22 when Marvin Methodist youth visited The Hamptons, a premier senior living community, to sing, teach residents a Bible verse, make an edible airplane out of cookies and exercise.
The children also brought handmade cards and candy for each resident.
“We do our best to stay active in our local area, and form friendships with everyone,” said Sara Teichgraber, the Activities Director of The Hamptons. “It means a lot to us to be involved with the Tyler community.”