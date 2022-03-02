Decorated walkers and wheelchairs with feathers and beads filled the hallways of The Hamptons assisted living facility in Tyler as residents celebrated Mardi Gras with a parade.
Residents danced the evening away Tuesday with a performance from local artist Ramoth Gilead who played the saxophone and sang.
Louisiana native and Hamptons resident Thelma Ruth Childs was excited for the event and was thankful to the facility for hosting it.
“I think it's a tremendous boost. It's been fun and everybody could be in it, it didn’t matter if they were in a wheelchair or walking,” she said. “I am so glad that we’re doing it, I think it’s wonderful for us.”
Childs was stoked for the music performance and danced with her beads and mask.
Sara Teichgraeber, activity director at The Hamptons, said the event is usually held each year but was canceled for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a parade where we dress the residents up, put streamers, feathers and beads on their walkers, we parade through the hall,” she said. “It’s just a lot of fun, it's something they’ve been looking forward to for years. They really enjoy to get out with their friends and celebrate the Mardi Gras culture.”
Residents in attendance also enjoyed king cake and hurricane drinks.