It appears the death of Fairfield Lake State Park is greatly exaggerated.
That is both a good thing and a bad thing.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has twice closed the park this year after it, neighboring Fairfield Lake and adjacent acreage was reportedly sold by owner Vistra to Dallas developer Todd Interests after the state balked at buying the bundle.
However, after negotiations between the state agency and the developer fell through in recent weeks the TPWD took the extreme measure of condemning the property in preparation of grabbing it under eminent domain.
TPWD began operating the 1,800-acre park in 1976 under lease from then-owner TXU. Located at Fairfield Lake, previously a cooling pond for acoal-powered power plant which has been shuttered, the land over the years changed ownership to what is now Vistra.
For years TPWD operated the park under a lease in which it paid nothing.
Through the years the department said it had invested about $70 million at the site that most recently attracted 82,000 annual visitors to the park located near I-45 in Freestone County.
After closing its mining and power generation operations there Vistra put its property on the market in 2018. TPWD attempted to buy the park acreage, but the company was not interested in a piecemeal deal. Without the funding for an all-or-nothing purchase (that is a completely different story thanks to the Texas Legislature) TPWD walked away.
TPWD was told its lease would be terminated in October of 2020, but was eventually given a revolving 120-day reprieve pending completion of the sale. A final termination was eventually set for last Tuesday.
Last year Todd Interests entered the scene with a plan for a luxury gated development that included a golf course, million-dollar homes and other amenities built around the lake that would be closed to public use. It has been reported Todd is paying $110.5 million range.
Between 2018 and last year the department’s Parks Division saw a change in its financial status thanks to a second vote on the state’s Sporting Goods Sales Tax that sent all the collected revenue to the department for repairs and construction of new facilities. With more money in hand TPWD attempted to negotiate with the developer to take over its contract, but was rebuked.
While this was going on local state legislators became involved with a number of bills in support of the agency including one that called for taking the land under eminent domain that eventually stalled. Emboldened by the legislation push, Texas Parks and Wildlife commissioners met in special session last Saturday and voted to take the land at fair market value. If the two-sides cannot agree on a price or Todd refuses to sell the process moves into court.
“Condemnation represents an extraordinary step and last resort for TPWD, and it is not one we undertake lightly,” said Commission Chairman Arch “Beaver” Aplin III in a press release. “However, TPWD’s mission calls for managing and conserving the natural resources of Texas for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Fairfield Lake State Park has welcomed millions of visitors over half a century, and we have a clear mandate to preserve this public resource that is beloved by so many.”
And this is where the department’s action becomes a bad thing. Texas bills itself as a business-friendly state and prides itself on private landowner rights. Through the years the legislature has looked at making taking of land through eminent domain more difficult.
At the same time TPWD has for years bent over backwards to be landowner friendly whether it is with Managed Land Deer Permits or protections for landowners with endangered species on their property.
But in this case both the legislature and the agency are turning a blind’s eye to those philosophies over something that never should have occurred in the first place. Long-being a supporter of state park land and expanding those opportunities, I contend this situation would have never happened if the legislature had not commandeered the Sporting Goods Sales Tax from the agency as the voters had originally intended when it was first approved in 1993.
Yes, Fairfield is popular, but when compared to parks located in similar locale situations, Tyler and Huntsville, it draws just over a third of the visitors. Tyler’s visitation last year was 214,170 while Huntsville drew 222,639.
And yes, the lake had reverted back to a quality fishery after suffering from bouts of low oxygen caused by the lack of freshwater inflow resulting in massive die-offs.
If the property goes under state ownership the lake becomes an unknown factor when it comes to cost for things like dam maintenance.
Whether the department uses the remainder of the land, either as an extension of the park or as a wildlife management area, it will be able to provide additional recreational space.
On the other hand, Freestone County is trading 5,000 acres of taxable land with most likely some very valuable homes and other buildings, along with the jobs created to build and maintain the facilities for a handful of state employees. Sure, visitation at the park brings in local revenue, but how would it compare to the prospects of a high-end attraction?
Worst is the message being sent by the Texas government saying we are pro-business except when we aren’t, and we are pro-private landownership except when we aren’t.
I chalk this one up as a win-loss. If it passes court muster it is good the state could retain ownership, just not the way it has played out.