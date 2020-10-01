Thursday morning, a clothesline hung in the downtown Tyler square displaying T-shirts with hand-drawn graphics and statements telling personal stories of domestic violence and assault of those that have found asylum through the East Texas Crisis Center.
“This was just their way to anonymously have their stories out, let others know how they have been affected, and give a message,” East Texas Crisis Center victim advocate Celeste Richmon said.
As the ceremony started, dozens gathered to recognize local citizens and businesses for their help in fighting domestic violence during The East Texas Crisis Center’s bi-annual Hope Awards ceremony.
During the event, city councilman Bob Westbrook read a proclamation that recognized October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the City of Tyler.
The Hope Award was presented to Brad Martin of Kinsey Pharmacy, Jane Neal of the Tyler Public Library and the Tyler Loop, and Chick-fil-A in the Broadway Square Mall. The East Texas Crisis Center organization described these entities as going “above and beyond as volunteers and professionals to help victims of domestic violence.”
The Hope Awards are held twice a year; once during Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month in April, and once during Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. The East Texas Crisis Center stated in a press release that their goal is to “increase awareness in the community about the nature and prevalence of sexual violence.”
“We’re always here, 24-7” said Richmon. “We have a hotline if they ever need to call in the middle of the night. We will speak with anybody, they can come for any reason to talk to us for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. We’re always there and it’s always free.”
The nonprofit agency provides “help, hope and healing” to victims of family violence and sexual assault. The center serves a five-county area including Smith, Wood, Rains, Henderson, and Van Zandt counties. The East Texas Crisis center has provided services to 691 adults and 145 children from January through September in 2020.