The Tyler Senior Center was spruced up on Thursday thanks to special touches by a group of ninth-graders at The Brook Hill School.
As part of Holy Week, students at The Brook Hill School in Tyler participate in a spiritual emphasis week called OASIS week, which stands for Others Are Served Instead of Self.
Each day the week, the school has had special chapel services, culminating in a service project on Thursday. For the past 20 years, during this day students give back to the community by participating in service projects around East Texas.
One of the many projects was volunteering at the Tyler Senior Center to enhance its outside appearance with spring flowers.
Haleigh Rozell, student at The Brook Hill School, said this is her third year participating in the event and she was excited to beautify the senior center by gardening to give it a more welcoming atmosphere for visitors.
“We cleaned out the flower beds to make it more enjoyable for everyone else that comes here and we planted some flowers by the sign to make it feel more welcoming and beautiful,” she said. “We’re glad to help others.”
Erika Honeycutt, associate director of special events and alumni relations, was participating in the schoolwide service day event for the first time.
“When I found out we were serving, I was like ‘what a sweet thing.’ I just didn’t know they did it so I was really excited to be able to come out with them and get to serve our community,” Honeycutt said.
She also mentioned the importance of students giving back, especially to local services such as the senior center.
“Doing things for others always puts things in a perspective for you and just being able to care for the community when they're doing so much for the community and the senior citizens,” she said.
The schoolwide service day consisted of students from both middle and upper campuses, equaling a total of over 400 students giving back to the East Texas community.
According to Travis Albea, director of marketing and communications at The Brook Hill School, the mission of the event is in representation of Christ washing the disciples’ feet on Maundy Thursday.
“We as a school want to wash the feet of our community by serving various organizations,” Albea said.
Other locations the students served with community service on Thursday include Hand-Up Network, Faulkner Park, The Branch Church, Bethseda Clinic, Bethel Bible Church, Camp Tyler, Lindsey Park, Glass Recreation Center, Code Enforcement Project, PATH, Starbrite Equestrian Center and Kingdom Life Academy.