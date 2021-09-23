With a change of atmosphere due to the demolition of Harvey Convention Center and the COVID-19 cancellation of last year, the 105th annual East Texas State Fair is back.
Opening Friday and running until Oct. 3, the fair will take place at the Rose Complex in Tyler. Fair president John Sykes said this year’s fair is bringing a new feeling to the Tyler community.
“It’s a new feeling, it’s the same fair we’ve always grown up with and it’s a different level of excitement. You can come out here again and see all your favorites or you can come here for the first time and be completely astonished on how we put this together,” Sykes said.
Sykes said he was excited to see the familiar faces during the fair setup. He mentioned that the reconstruction of the hall was perhaps the biggest obstacle but they just saw it as a new challenge.
“It’s one big giant family and we’re trying to pull it off in the same direction,” he said. “It takes special people to be able to run an event like this.”
Sykes wants to advise the community to carpool or Uber, to minimize the amount of cars brought to the event.
Fair hours will range depending on the day. Carnival ticket booths are also set to close one hour before the closure of rides.
Fair hours are weekdays from 2 to 10 p.m. and weekends are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Food row is also being offered for lunch on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and this will be set with free admission for guests.
Carnival hours, Monday to Thursday, will be 4 to 10 p.m., Friday will be 4 to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.
Tickets for the general public are on sale at etstatefair.com and for more information you can call 903-597-2501.