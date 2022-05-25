Beto O'Rourke caused a dramatic scene on Wednesday when he angrily confronted Gov. Greg Abbott at his news conference about the Uvalde school shooting, yelling, "This is on you."
After Abbott was done giving his initial remarks, O'Rourke approached the stage and told Abbott he was "doing nothing" to combat gun violence. He said the Uvalde massacre, in which a gunman killed 19 children and two adults, was "totally predictable."
Some of the Republican officials onstage with Abbott quickly denounced O'Rourke, telling him to go away. Another man onstage used expletives to criticize O'Rourke for interrupting the event.
O'Rourke was eventually escorted away amid the unruly scene.
“I can’t believe that you’re a sick son of a (expletive) that would come to a deal like this to make a political issue,” Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told O'Rourke at one point.
Once the scene calmed down, Abbott called for unity.
After @BetoORourke confronted @GovAbbott during this press conference in #Uvalde, @DadePhelan apologizes to the mayor for the "outburst" and says "now is not the time to politicize pain and suffering."— Santana Wood (@santanawood737) May 25, 2022
“There are family members that are crying as we speak," he said. "There are family members whose hearts are broken. There’s no words that anybody shouting can come up here and do anything to heal these broken hearts.”
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune.