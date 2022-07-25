DALLAS — One person was taken to a hospital after a officer-involved shooting inside of the Dallas Love Field airport in Dallas on Monday morning, police officials and sources confirmed to WFAA.
Police confirmed at around 11:30 a.m. they were responding to reports of shots fired inside the airport. Sources have since told WFAA that a female suspect had been shot and was being taken to a hospital.
Sources additionally confirmed the incident was an officer-involved shooting. More details were not yet available.
