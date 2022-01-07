COVID-19 testing is conducted by private vendor Honu on behalf of the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the city of Longview and Gregg County Emergency Management, on July 23, 2020, at the Agricultural Pavilions at the Longview Convention Complex. As the highly contagious omicron variant drives a new surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the state, the demand for testing in Texas has increased, draining local pharmacies’ supply of rapid antigen tests and limiting appointment availability at testing centers.