Each May, Pam, Monte and Gerry Hall have promoted Texas Wounded Warriors Month in Tyler and Longview.
For the 12th consecutive year, the Halls donated a portion of of the sale of each vehicle sold from Hall Buick GMC of Tyler and Hall Chevrolet Buick GMC of Canton to the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation.
During Thursday’s TWW Foundation Board Meeting at Willow Brook Country Club, the Halls presented a check of $15,600 to chairman Dick Goetz, retired PGA.
Goetz said the amount now tallies more than $100,000 donated by the Halls. The Halls also provide rides for the veterans at the various functions during the annual pro-am.
Goetz also announced, the 15th Annual Texas Wounded Warrior Tyler Pro-Am Weekend is scheduled for Oct. 1-3 in the Tyler area.
On Oct. 1, The Cascades Golf & Country Club will host a nine-hole scramble, followed by Harry Leatherwood honoring the vets with a party at Rio Neches Ranch.
The following day on Oct. 2, the Dew Boys of Eagle’s Bluff Country Club in Bullard will conduct a scramble and Rob and Cindi Shields will host the veterans at Pine Mountain Ranch.
The weekend of events will conclude with the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation Pro-Am on Oct. 3 at Willow Brook. The teams will include a wounded warrior, a PGA professional and three amateurs. There are scheduled to be 25 teams.
Among the special guests slated to appear is Brigadier General Jack Ihle (USAF). Also, Sgt. Bryan Anderson (triple amputee from Chicago) is scheduled to visit on Oct. 2, following a presentation of a new home in Nashville, Tennessee, from the Gary Sinise Foundation.
Goetz added the Foundation recently conducted the Tascosa Country Club Warrior Pro-Am in Amarillo with 210 players participating. He added they raised $152,000 that one day.
The TXWWF hosts golf events, golf schools and weekend retreats for hunting, fishing and comradery. Other pro-ams are held in Fort Worth and Horseshoe Bay. Retreats with a spiritual emphasis are held twice a year for the warriors and their families.
The mission statement of the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation is to raise awareness, to honor, and to empower our Wounded United States Military Warriors who live in Texas and surrounding states, enabling them to assimilate back to daily life upon their return from combat. We seek to provide Wounded Veterans injured from combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan with funding to defray the basic costs of living incurred, as a result of the short and long-term care of those injuries.
The focus is to support programs and services such as the Warrior and Family Support Center in San Antonio at Brooke Army Medical Center. Additionally, huge gaps commonly exist before Veteran Affairs benefits begin for Wounded Warriors who return from Iraq or Afghanistan following combat injuries. The Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation assists wounded veterans and ensures that they and their families receive private sector support to help fill this gap. We also work closely with other agencies to provide needed services such as handicap upgrades to housing, transportation to and from medical appointments, and other needs.
Goetz noted 92% of all donations are used to support Wounded Warriors and their families. The group has raised more than $7 million since its inception in 2008, helping more than 650 families.
For more information, to donate or volunteer with the TWWF, call 903-918-2210 or visit their website www.txwoundedwarrior.com.