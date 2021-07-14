Texas Wounded Warriors Foundation board members Dick Goetz (left) and Matthew Cohen (right) accept donations from Pam and Monte Hall of Hall Buick GMC of Tyler and Hall Chevrolet Buick GMC of Canton. During the month of May, the car dealership dedicates a portion of each sale to the TXWWF. The Halls presented checks of $12,900 from the Tyler dealership and $5,000 from the Canton dealership.