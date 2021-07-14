Despite the pandemic, donations continue to come in for the Texas Wounded Warriors Foundation.
On Tuesday, the TXWW Foundation got a big boost from Pam and Monte Hall of Hall Buick GMC of Tyler and Hall Chevrolet Buick GMC of Canton.
During the month of May, the car dealership dedicates a portion of each sale to the TXWWF. The Halls presented checks of $12,900 from the Tyler dealership and $5,000 from the Canton dealership.
TXWWF board members Dick Goetz, retired PGA, and Matthew Cohen, general manger of The Cascades Golf & Country Club, accepted the donations from the Halls.
They both thanked the Halls for their support and dedication to the TXWWF.
In nine years of the May Texas Wounded Warrior Month, Goetz said the Halls — Pam, Gerry and Monte — have donated more than $92,500. They provide rides for the veterans at the various functions.
Goetz also announced, the 14th Annual Texas Wounded Warrior Pro-Am Weekend is scheduled for Oct. 1-4 in the Tyler area. On Oct. 2, The Cascades will host a nine-hole scramble, followed by Harry Leatherwood honoring the vets with a party at Rio Neches Ranch.
On Oct. 3, the Dew Boys of Eagle’s Bluff Country Club in Bullard will host a scramble and that night a casino party is slated for The Cascades.
The weekend of events will conclude with Texas Wounded Warriors Foundation Pro-Am on Oct. 4 at The Cascades. The tourney will include a wounded warrior, a PGA professional and three amateurs.
Goetz added the Dew Boys and the TXWWF recently presented a check of $20,000 to UT Tyler for the Richard and Madeline Lewis Scholarship, which is earmarked exclusively for a grant only to Wounded Military Active Duty or Veteran Armed Forces members.
“it is the sincere honor of the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation to be involved in this great partnership and to provide this scholarship opportunity in conjunction with the fantastic work done by (Ret.) General (Paul) Landers and the Dew Boys at Eagle’s Bluff Country Club to benefit UT Tyler and it’s MVSC student body members,” Goetz said.
Goetz added the Foundation recently conducted the Mira Vista Country Club Warrior Pro-Am in Fort Worth. The event helped raised some $51,000 that was presented to the PGA HOPE — (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere).
He said PGA Hope is the flagship military program of PGA REACH, the charitable foundation of the PGA of America. PGA HOPE introduces golf to Veterans with disabilities to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being.
The program introduces the game of golf through a developmental six to eight week curriculum, taught by PGA Professionals trained in adaptive golf and military cultural competency. All programs are funded by PGA REACH and supplemented by PGA Section Foundations, so the cost of programming is free to all Veterans. Through a robust program strategy, PGA HOPE aspires to create a physically and emotionally healthier Veteran community by shaping lives, changing lives, and possibly saving lives through the game of golf.
Goetz added donations also help provide vouchers so the Veterans may play at different clubs.
The TXWWF hosts golf events, golf schools and weekend retreats for hunting, fishing and comradery. Other pro-ams are held in Amarillo and Horseshoe Bay. Retreats with a spiritual emphasis are held twice a year for the warriors and their families.
The mission statement of the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation is to raise awareness, to honor, and to empower our Wounded United States Military Warriors who live in Texas and surrounding states, enabling them to assimilate back to daily life upon their return from combat. We seek to provide Wounded Veterans injured from combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan with funding to defray the basic costs of living incurred, as a result of the short and long-term care of those injuries.
The focus is to support programs and services such as the Warrior and Family Support Center in San Antonio at Brooke Army Medical Center. Additionally, huge gaps commonly exist before Veteran Affairs benefits begin for Wounded Warriors who return from Iraq or Afghanistan following combat injuries. The Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation assists wounded veterans and ensures that they and their families receive private sector support to help fill this gap. We also work closely with other agencies to provide needed services such as handicap upgrades to housing, transportation to and from medical appointments, and other needs.
Goetz noted 90% of all donations are used to support Wounded Warriors and their families. The group has raised more than $7 million since its inception.
For more information, to donate or volunteer with the TWWF call 903-918-2210 or visit their website www.txwoundedwarrior.com.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS