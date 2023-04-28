Two members of the “Trump Train” convoy who harassed a bus belonging to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign as it traveled through Texas in 2020 apologized for their actions Thursday, saying they regretted their efforts to intimidate campaign workers.
The apologies from the convoy members, Hannah Ceh and Kyle Kruger, were part of a settlement for a lawsuit brought by four people who were on the bus as it traveled Interstate 35 between Austin and San Antonio on Oct. 30, 2020, to rally people for the last day of early voting.
As the bus moved, it was met by several protests, culminating in the interstate harassment. According to the lawsuit, members of the convoy pulled in front of the bus, driving between 15 to 25 mph on the expressway, which had a 70 mph speed limit. The bus driver had to take evasive maneuvers to avoid hitting the other vehicles.
The incident prompted the Biden campaign to cancel two events scheduled for the same day.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs described the actions as a “politically-motivated conspiracy to disrupt the campaign and intimidate its supporters.” Several members of the convoy, including Kruger, Ceh, and Ceh’s parents, were sued in January.
The lawsuit accuses the convoy members of violating the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, which protects Americans from political intimidation.
“Looking back, I would have done things differently,” Ceh said in her apology. “I do not feel that I was thinking things through at the time, and I apologize to the occupants of the bus for my part in actions that day that frightened or intimidated them.”
Kruger acknowledged he “drove in ways that posed some risk to the Biden campaign bus, its passengers, and others on the road.”
“I knew that my driving was risky, but I wanted to express my opposition to their campaign and send them a message to leave my community,” he said. “While I regret now participating in such risky activity, and apologize to the occupants of the bus for my part in the actions that day, at the time I and other Trump Train participants were happy that, after our actions, the Biden campaign canceled the rest of the bus tour.”
Ceh and Kruger were dismissed from the lawsuit; the other defendants were not. Other details of the settlement were confidential.