Tony Romo, the ever charming former Dallas Cowboys quarterback with the engaging smile, said his golf game has continued to improve and feels he has a chance to compete in this week’s 51st Higginbotham Texas State Open at The Cascades Golf & Country Club.
Romo visited with sponsors and Cascades residents on Monday following a practice round. Mark Harrison, a friend of Romo’s who is the executive director/CEO of the Northern Texas PGA, conducted a question and answer session with Romo, who is scheduled to play in his fourth Texas State Open, his second in Tyler.
Romo, competing as an amateur, is scheduled to tee off on hole No. 10 at 8:24 a.m. Tuesday. He is paired with Robert McMillan of Fort Worth and John Rollins of Flower Mound. At Eastern Illinois, Romo won the 2002 Walter Payton Award, the NCAA Division II equivalent to D-I’s Heisman Trophy.
And it so happens, Johnny Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner from Texas A&M, is also competing. Manziel, who was born in Tyler, is an amateur and is scheduled to tee off at 1:24 p.m. on hole No. 10. He is paired with Brandon Smith of Frisco and JJ Killeen of Lubbock. Both Manziel and Romo received sponsors’ exemptions.
Romo said he loves playing in the TSO in part because of his competitive nature and the number of friends in the tournament. He also loves The Cascades.
“The course is in great shape ... this is such a great golf club,” said Romo, noting the hospitality of East Texas, Tyler and the members of The Cascades. “I am happy to be able to come here and compete. I am expecting to play good golf this week.”
Romo said he knew coming out of college he was not ready for the NFL. He competed at the NFL Combine but went undrafted. He was signed by the Cowboys and continued a long process of working until it clicked for him after about five or six years.
Romo said he “thanked the Lord” for the raw talent and then explained it took many years before he was ready to play.
Romo praised Patrick Mahomes for being an “ambassador for our sport. Patrick is a genuinely good person. I love watching how he interacts with fans. He is on the Mount Rushmore of the players in our game. He is a humble, hard-working person.”
He also added, “Dak (Prescott, Dallas Cowboys quarterback) is a great kid. I love to root for kids that work hard. It is easy to root for Dak.”
Romo admires Tom Brady and he thinks Carson Wentz will do really well with the Indianapolis Colts because “he will have a half-second (more to throw) than he had the last couple of years in Philadelphia.” He said the Colts have a better offensive line and that “Carson was in the conversation for NFL MVP when he had time to throw.”
Connor O’Leary, 10, asked Romo who he admired growing up.
Romo said his dad, Ramiro Romo Jr., was his hero. He noted his dad would leave for work before 5 a.m. and return at 5:30 p.m. His father worked in construction but no matter how tired or hungry he was when he got home, the elder Romo took time to throw the football with his son.
Romo said he has thought about coaching, but with three young sons — Hawk, 10; River, 7; and Jones, 3 — it is not in his plans now.
GOLF NOTES: The purse is $200,000. ... There is no admission charge to the 51st Higginbotham Texas State Open. ... The Cascades, which is hosting the TSO for the 10th time, is located at 4511 Briarwood Road in Tyler (75709). ... Golfers are scheduled to tee off Nos. 1 and 10 beginning at 7:30 a.m. and continue through 2:27 p.m. ... Fans are asked to observe golf etiquette, staying on the golf cart paths during play. Please don’t ask Tony Romo, Johnny Manziel and other players for autographs during the round as they are competing. After the round, it is up to Romo, Manziel and the players whether they will pose for photos and/or sign autographs.