A prominent Dallas social event has joined up with the Texas Rose Festival in Tyler to help raise funds to combat multiple sclerosis.
Representatives from the Yellow Rose Gala were in Tyler on Wednesday to present a painting called “Growth,” during a ceremony at the Rose Garden Center. Proceeds from the painting will benefit both organizations “to raise much needed research moneys,” according to a statement from Yellow Rose Gala Foundation.
The foundation was first established in April 1986 by Dee and Jimmy Wynne shortly after Dee was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, the statement said. Its gala became so popular in the Dallas area that it netted nearly $6 million for multiple sclerosis research studies from 1986 to 2001.
Symptoms from multiple sclerosis, a disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain and between the body, can range from numbness to tingling to blindness and paralysis.
The gala was discontinued for some years as it became very difficult for Dee to organize the event as her condition worsened. The couple’s children brought back the gala after Dee Wynne died in 2014.
Jimmy Wynne was present Wednesday in Tyler to talk about what the painting and partnership mean for him and his family. The couple’s daughter, Fallon Wynne Way, who serves as the president of the gala, was also present at the painting’s presentation.
“We thought it couldn’t get more perfect — this is the rose capital,” Way said about joining forces with the festival in Tyler. “We just thought it was a meant-to-be connection.”
“Growth” was painted by two artists from DHV Artworks, an art group in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Ariana Bradley, one of the artists, was in Tyler for the presentation.
Bradley said the painting took months to complete. The artwork was designed by owner Deborah Hartigan Viestenz, and it was inspired by the Yellow Rose Gala Foundation’s mission of finding a cure for multiple sclerosis.
Bradley’s contribution to “Growth” was painting the roses on it, she said. An art piece of this size is usually around $25,000, Bradley said.
“Personally, it means a lot to be able to know that I was able to help in something fabulous and amazing,” Bradley said. “It is very inspiring to know that you can make art and work with people to really impact people’s day-to-day lives.”
The next Yellow Rose Gala is set for April 15 at the Renaissance Hotel in Dallas.
Visitors to the Texas Rose Festival, Oct. 13-16, can see “Growth” in person and submit bids.