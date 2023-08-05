The Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) celebrated '70 wins in 70 days' during the 88th Texas Legislative Session with the kickoff of its annual Texas Tour with a town hall event on Aug. 4 at Javi's in Tyler.
"East Texas is the perfect place to start our campaign because it's all about community," said Kelsey Erickson Streufert, TRA chief public affairs officer. "All the Zoom meetings, all the telephone calls, all the conferences can't replace the kind of community you get when you sit around a table, look them in the eye and break bread together."
Erickson Streufert walked guests through several new state laws affecting food service industry professionals in Texas starting Sept. 1. TRA is the advocate and resource for hospitality and the food service industry.
Emily Williams Knight Ed.D., TRA president and CEO, and Erickson Streufert lead the tour to visit restaurant operators in their community to learn what challenges they face, what's working well and how the TRA can assist.
"We take all that feedback, we create our legislative agenda with it, and then we go to the Texas Capitol, the Federal Capital, City Hall, and we bring those ideas to our lawmakers," Erickson Streufert said.
This year, not only are they able to collect information, but they are reporting back to those operators with the state-level changes TRA was able to advocate for that impact businesses and employees. Over 25 offensive and 45 defensive wins benefited the entire restaurant industry, from Mom and Pop restaurants and food trucks to large chains, franchisees and corporations.
One highlight from the session was repealing permit fees.
"Restaurants have to get a lot of permits to operate, and their employees have to get lots of permits. That adds up, especially in today's economy," she said. "We were able to get rid of permits that both restaurants and their employees have to pay, which is great because that money stays in the local business."
Another was the acquisition of more than $12 billion in property tax relief. This benefits restaurants and employees struggling with rising property tax bills and rentals.
TRA also created a new opportunity for restaurants to buy vintage wine directly from collectors to create unique experiences. The association paved the way for the future workforce by advocating for funding mechanisms for community colleges and accessibility to childcare.
"You probably celebrated the biggest moments of your life, good and bad, in restaurants," Erickson Streufert said. "We've had an incredible legislative session. I don't think another organization has ever had 70 wins in 70 days. It is a great legislative session."