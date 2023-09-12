After his stellar performance in leading Texas to a win over Alabama on Saturday, Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the second week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, SPORTyler Executive Director, announced.

Ewers, a native of Southlake, completed 24-of-38 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns to guide the Longhorns to a 34-24 victory over then-No. 3 Alabama in Tuscaloosa, its first road win over a top-3 team since 1969.

The sophomore led the Longhorns’ 21-point fourth quarter effort with a pair of touchdown passes that lifted Texas to victory and snapped the Crimson Tide’s 21-game home winning streak. In that fourth quarter, Ewers completed 6-of-7 passes for 135 yards and the two scores.

Ewers, a graduate of Southlake Carroll, also earned Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week, Maxwell Player of the Week, Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors and was named a Manning Star of the Week for his performance that snapped Alabama’s 21-game home winning streak. It also halted Alabama’s 57-game regular-season winning streak against nonconference teams.

In Week 1, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was the winner.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which is named after 1977 Heisman Trophy winner, TExas Longhorn Legend and Tyler native Earl Campbell, is given annually to the top offensive player in Division I who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Campbell — integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity. In addition, it is limited to players who were born in the state of Texas, attended a high school in Texas or attended a Texas junior college or university.

Honorable Mention Week 2

Bryson Dailey, junior quarterback, Army

Hometown: Abernathy

High School: Abernath

Passing: 8 of 11, 193 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing: 9 carries, 65 yards, 2 TDs

Army defeated Delaware State, 57-0, in West Point, New York

JT Daniels, graduate student quarterback, Rice

Hometown: Irvine, California

High School: Mater Dei

Passing: 28 of 42, 401 yards, 3 TDs, INT

Rice defeated Houston, 43-41, in 2 overtimes in Houston

Haynes King, sophomore quarterback, Georgia Tech

Hometown: Longview

High School: Longview

Passing: 21 of 29, 290 yards, 4 TDs

Georgia Tech defeated South Carolina State, 48-13, in Atlanta

Adonai Mitchell, junior wide receiver, Texas

Hometown: Missouri City

High School: Cane Ridge (Tennessee)

Receiving: 3 catches, 78 yards, 2 TDs

Texas defeated Alabama, 34-24, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Kaidon Salter, sophomore quarterback, Liberty

Hometown: Cedar Hill

High School: Cedar Hill

Passing: 15 of 25, 276 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing: 9 carries, 43 yards, 2 TDs

Liberty defeated New Mexico State, 33-17, in Lynchburg, Virginia

Shedeur Sanders, junior quarterback, Colorado

Hometown: Dallas

High School: Addison Trinity Christian

Passing: 31 of 42, 393 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing: 6-yard TD

Colorado defeated Nebraska, 36-14, in Boulder, Colorado

Keith Willis Jr., freshman running back, Louisiana Tech

Hometown: Houston

High School: CE King

Rushing: 13 carries, 188 yards, 2 TDs

Louisiana Tech defeated Northwestern State, 51-21, in Ruston, Louisiana

