After his stellar performance in leading Texas to a win over Alabama on Saturday, Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the second week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, SPORTyler Executive Director, announced.
Ewers, a native of Southlake, completed 24-of-38 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns to guide the Longhorns to a 34-24 victory over then-No. 3 Alabama in Tuscaloosa, its first road win over a top-3 team since 1969.
The sophomore led the Longhorns’ 21-point fourth quarter effort with a pair of touchdown passes that lifted Texas to victory and snapped the Crimson Tide’s 21-game home winning streak. In that fourth quarter, Ewers completed 6-of-7 passes for 135 yards and the two scores.
Ewers, a graduate of Southlake Carroll, also earned Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week, Maxwell Player of the Week, Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors and was named a Manning Star of the Week for his performance that snapped Alabama’s 21-game home winning streak. It also halted Alabama’s 57-game regular-season winning streak against nonconference teams.
In Week 1, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was the winner.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which is named after 1977 Heisman Trophy winner, TExas Longhorn Legend and Tyler native Earl Campbell, is given annually to the top offensive player in Division I who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Campbell — integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity. In addition, it is limited to players who were born in the state of Texas, attended a high school in Texas or attended a Texas junior college or university.
Honorable Mention Week 2
Bryson Dailey, junior quarterback, Army
Hometown: Abernathy
High School: Abernath
Passing: 8 of 11, 193 yards, 3 TDs
Rushing: 9 carries, 65 yards, 2 TDs
Army defeated Delaware State, 57-0, in West Point, New York
JT Daniels, graduate student quarterback, Rice
Hometown: Irvine, California
High School: Mater Dei
Passing: 28 of 42, 401 yards, 3 TDs, INT
Rice defeated Houston, 43-41, in 2 overtimes in Houston
Haynes King, sophomore quarterback, Georgia Tech
Hometown: Longview
High School: Longview
Passing: 21 of 29, 290 yards, 4 TDs
Georgia Tech defeated South Carolina State, 48-13, in Atlanta
Adonai Mitchell, junior wide receiver, Texas
Hometown: Missouri City
High School: Cane Ridge (Tennessee)
Receiving: 3 catches, 78 yards, 2 TDs
Texas defeated Alabama, 34-24, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Kaidon Salter, sophomore quarterback, Liberty
Hometown: Cedar Hill
High School: Cedar Hill
Passing: 15 of 25, 276 yards, 2 TDs
Rushing: 9 carries, 43 yards, 2 TDs
Liberty defeated New Mexico State, 33-17, in Lynchburg, Virginia
Shedeur Sanders, junior quarterback, Colorado
Hometown: Dallas
High School: Addison Trinity Christian
Passing: 31 of 42, 393 yards, 2 TDs
Rushing: 6-yard TD
Colorado defeated Nebraska, 36-14, in Boulder, Colorado
Keith Willis Jr., freshman running back, Louisiana Tech
Hometown: Houston
High School: CE King
Rushing: 13 carries, 188 yards, 2 TDs
Louisiana Tech defeated Northwestern State, 51-21, in Ruston, Louisiana