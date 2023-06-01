The Texas Minority Coalition presented Mechele Agbayani Mills, Better Business Bureau president and CEO, with its Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Award in recognition of excellence in business administration on Wednesday.
Mills dedicated the award to her mother, who recently passed away, and said her parents instilled a work ethic and drive that contributed to her successes.
"They always made me believe that I could do more, and so I believed I could do more," Mills said. "I hate to waste time or energy, so I always try to make sure that I'm productive. I love meeting and exceeding goals, and I hope I always continue to be that way."
Texas Minority Coalition is a social welfare grassroots community-building organization established to unite, educate and inspire conservative minorities across Texas through the message of faith, family and freedom.
Councilmember Brad Curtis read an official proclamation by Mayor Don Warren and the City of Tyler declaring May 31 Mechele Agbayani Mills Day.
"I'm really honored and so grateful. I had no idea about the proclamation," Mills said. "I'm just grateful to be in this community. I love serving this community and hope to continue for several years."
Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is observed in May and recognizes the contributions and influence of AAPI Americans to U.S. history, culture and achievements.
For over 12 years, Mills has served as president/CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas, where she provides strategic direction, leadership and financial and operational oversight for the Tyler office, which operates 19 East Texas counties.
Since age 20, she has served in leadership roles in both the public and private sectors.
Mills holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism/Public Relations from UT Tyler and a master's degree in Business Administration from Baylor University.
She writes a weekly business column for the Tyler Morning Telegraph and has a bi-monthly report on KETK and Fox 51. She also writes for numerous other publications in East Texas and abroad.
She serves on the Executive Committee for the Board of Directors for the International Council of Better Business Bureaus and the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce. She is a Catalyst 100 Leadership Tyler member and the Women's Fund of Smith County.
She has served as an advisor for the East Texas Center for Nonprofits, UT Tyler Regional Alumni Council, and the Heart of Tyler and was honored by Women in Tyler as a "Woman who Gives" in 2012.
"The U.S. is a vast melting pot. [About] 23.5 million Asian Americans live in the U.S., making up 7.1% of the population. Among them, 3.8 million identified as Asian in combination with race," said Stanley Cofer, Texas Minority Coalition President. "We're just so grateful that we have Asian Americans in our community and for what they contribute to our society."