Former Minnesota Vikings owner Billy Joe “Red” McCombs died Sunday at age 95, his family said in a statement on Monday.
McCombs — who also owned the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets and was a big Texas Longhorns booster — bought the Vikings for $250 million in 1998 before selling to the current owners, the Wilf brothers, for $600 million in 2005.
“Red was a visionary entrepreneur who touched many lives and impacted our community in immeasurable ways,” the statement read. “But to us he was always, first and foremost, ‘Dad’ or ‘Poppop.’ We mourn the loss of a Texas icon.”
“We are saddened by the loss of Red McCombs, a true pioneer and legendary Longhorn, and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family. From the business school that bears his name, to our athletics and student success programs, his entrepreneurial spirit, drive to win and commitment to excellence are reflected across the Forty Acres. His legacy of generosity will forever impact the lives of countless students who find inspiration in his story and go on to change the world,” UT President Jay Hartzell said.
“The Minnesota Vikings are saddened by the passing of former team owner Red McCombs,” the Vikings said in a statement. “Red embodied his famous ‘Purple Pride’ phrase and remained a staunch Vikings fan after passing the torch to the Wilf family in 2005. … We will be forever grateful for Red and Charline’s contributions to the Vikings.”
Charline McCombs, Red’s wife, died in December 2019.
The Vikings went to two NFC Championship games under McCombs.
McCombs was part of a group of businessmen who moved the ABA’s Dallas Chaparrals to San Antonio in 1973 and named them the Spurs. McCombs was instrumental in getting the Spurs into the NBA as part of the ABA-NBA merger in 1976. McCombs sold the Spurs in 1993 for $75 million.
McCombs bought the Denver Nuggets in 1982 before selling the franchise in 1985. He divested his stake in the Spurs during that time before reinvesting in the Spurs afterward.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement, “Red McCombs brought the Spurs to San Antonio and was a driving force in creating the modern NBA. He was an innovator and savvy entrepreneur who never shied away from taking risks. We mourn Red’s passing and send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends and the Spurs organization.”
McCombs owned more than 400 businesses during his lifetime, according to the McCombs Enterprises website, and the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin is named for him.
After working for and then later opening the first of his many car dealerships, McCombs later established McCombs Energy, an oil and gas industry company, and operated real estate and land development companies, cattle ranches and breeding operations. He also was a co-founder of Clear Channel Communications, which later became iHeartCommunications, Inc.
He is survived by daughters Lynda McCombs, Marsha Shields and Connie McNab, as well as eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.