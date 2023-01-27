There was a helicopter making its rounds in East Texas on Thursday.
In that helicopter was University of Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian.
One of the stops was Brownsboro High School to check in on Class of 2024 four-star wide receiver Gekyle Baker.
Baker has offers from Texas, Baylor, Houston, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Texas Tech, UTSA, Colorado State and Kansas.
Sarkisian also visited Pine Tree on Thursday to see 2024 four-star defensive lineman Dealyn Evans. Evans has given a verbal pledge to Texas A&M, but also holds offers from Texas, Alabama, Oregon, Michigan, LSU, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Auburn, Kansas State, Cal, SMU, Houston, Washington, TCU, Texas Tech, Louisiana Tech, Arizona State, Baylor, UCF, UTSA, Florida and Florida State.
Sarkisian’s helicopter also landed at Class 2A Timpson, a town with a population less than 1,000. Also at Timpson on Thursday were Nebraska, Houston and LSU. Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher was also at Timpson and attended the Bears’ basketball practice.
Timpson has 2024 four-star athlete Terry Bussey, who is the No. 7 athlete in the country by the 247Sports Composite rankings.