The University of Texas Exes Tyler-Smith County Chapter will honor Kevin Eltife and host athletic director Chris Del Conte during their annual Scholarship Dinner on Thursday, July 29 at Hollytree Country Club.
This event benefits the local Texas Exes scholarship fund for students attending The University of Texas at Austin.
Eltife, a 1981 Texas graduate, is Chairman of The University of Texas System.
Also, the organization will honor Most Valuable Longhorns, Bill and Marie Landry.
The 2020-21 Texas Scholarship recipients being honored are Giancarlo Petosa, John Mark Grant, Jack Schoenbrun, Josafat Covarrabias, Saide Bernal, Nicholas Montoya, Joy Nelms, Caroline Richbourg and Victoria Burnette.
The local Texas Exes chapter strives to reward students of exceptional character and quality, as well as to provide financial support to assist local students in attending The University of Texas at Austin.
Cocktails and the silent auction begins at 6 p.m., with the dinner and presentation commencing at 7 p.m. Tickets to the event are $100. Limited seating is available. Additional sponsorship opportunities and contributions benefit the local scholarship fund.
There are several sponsorships available — Board of Regents sponsor, Forty Acres sponsor, Tower Table sponsor, Players sponsor, Bevo sponsor, Spurs sponsor and individual tickets.
Please register by July 15 by mailing payment to Tyler-Smith County Texas Exes, P.O. Box 7164, Tyler, Texas 75711-7164 or registering online at www.texasexes.org/chapter/tyler-smith-county.
Please call Chapter President Tom Perkins at 903-376-3056 or smithctytexasexes@gmail.com for reservations or questions.