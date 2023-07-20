The temperatures may be over 100 in Texas, but Longhorn fans' thoughts were forcused on the fall football season on Thursday.
The Annual Texas Exes Tyler-Smith County Chapter held their 2023 Scholarship Dinner at Hollytree Country Club in Tyler.
Keynote speakers were new Tyler Legacy High School football coach Beau Trahan and Inside Texas managing editor Justin Wells.
Trahan's father, Warren, was an All-America player at Texas A&M, but Beau decided to forge his own path and go to Texas. He was recruited to UT by John Mackovic, but Mackovic was fired in December.
Mack Brown was hired and convinced Trahan to come to UT.
His mother told Trahan if you go to Texas 'don't expect me to wear orange.' When Trahan came running out the tunnel for his first game, "My mother was all decked out in burnt orange."
Trahan came to Texas as a quarterback, switched to wide receiver, then to safety and back to quarterback while he was a Longhorn from 1999 to 2002. Trahan was MVP of the special teams his sophomore, junior and senior seasons, even when he was the backup QB his final season. He was also a team captain his senior season.
As a collegiate quarterback, he completed his only pass attempt for one yard, and he carried the ball seven times for 45 yards and two touchdowns.
Trahan noted he has the best passing percentage in Texas history.
As a freshman he scored a touchdown against Stanford when he dropped the football on a field goal attempt and ran into the end zone.
"Coach Brown called me over and said 'Great job, Great job' but next time catch the football," Trahan said.
As a junior he recalled making 10 tackles on special teams against Texas A&M plus a big hit that silenced the Kyle Field crowd. He then went in front of the Aggie Corps of Cadets and did a "Whoop."
Coach Brown called him over again and said, "'Great job, great job, but next time don't be so stupid.'"
Trahan said he expects good things from the Longhorns and he is excited about being in Tyler. He and his wife Lauren, who has two degrees from UT, are celebrating their 18th anniversary over the week. They have two daughters, Abigail and Anne.
He said he expects the "Tyler Legacy season tickets to go up 1,000 percent after tonight."
Trahan was asked why so many Red Raider players were going to Alabama, he replied, "I didn't get here until February, but that is going to stop."
Wells, who predicted a turnaround for Texas last year, expects the Longhorns do be even better as Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian is recuiting at a high level.
"There is a quiet confidence in this team," Wells said. "It's not just the talent. It's not just the depth chart, but it is the buy-in by the players. I haven't seen this since Mack Brown."
He also noted how Sarkisian has embraced the expectations that come at Texas.
"Sark said at Big 12 Media Days 'we are supposed to win, that's why we are at Texas'," Wells said.
Despite losing such talent and leadership in Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson and DeMarvion Overshown to the NFL, Wells feels Texas roster is stocked at every position as well as backups.
Wells added that transfers Trill Carter (All-Big Ten DT from Minnesota), AD Mitchell (WR caught TDs in the last two national championship games at Georgia) and CB Gavin Holmes (Wake Forest) are all backups for the Longhorns.
Texas Exes Scholarship recipients in 2023 were Riley Jones, Nicholas Azzi, Layla Sullivan and Hannah Smith. Texas Exes legacies scholarship recipients were Brantley Hooper and Sophie Pate.
Dr. Jerry Schwarzbach, Chapter President, presented Tom Perkins (MBA 2008) with the Outstanding Texas Ex award. Perkins is a graduate of Mineola High School and West Point (1992) as well as the McCombs School of Business. The former Airborne Ranger is now a financial advisor at Edward Jones.
Perkins told the freshmen that "everyone in this room once was where you are and there had some bumps in the road." He added work hard and everything will work out.
Guests of James I. Perkins (BBA '59, JD '63) and wife Margaret (BA '63) were SFA Interim President Gina Oglesbee and SFA Vice President for University Advancement Jill Still.
ATHLETES IN THE HOUSE: Along with Trahan, former football players Donnie Little and Melvin Jenkins attended, as well as former Longhorn golfer Katelyn Sepmoree.
