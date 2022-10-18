On Tuesday morning, Tyler ISD’s T.J. Austin Elementary School campus received a special visit from the Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath who heads the Texas Education Agency (TEA),
The elementary campus was chosen by Region 7 education service center due to its the implementation of instructional programs that align with the TEA Effective Schools Framework.
During the visit, Morath went around the campus and sat down inside classrooms to observe how teachers are implementing their curriculum.
“This campus has seen really significant gains in the way and in fact, the outcomes that students are having in reading in particular,” Morath said.
Morath also sat down with teachers as they’re planning their classroom curriculums, which he described as “a surgeon prepping for the operating room.”’
“These teachers are planning to mold eager young minds, so it was really fantastic to see the intentionality and the rigor that they're bringing to kids. They're focusing on the fundamentals. This is elementary school, and this is what you want to see,” he said.
T.J. Austin also has a curriculum pilot with HQIM-Amplify Reading and participates in the state's teacher’s incentive allotment, which Joshua Currie, principal of T.J. Austin Elementary, said has been a success among students from kindergarten to fifth grade.
Currie mentioned that the new program is helping students with reading and comprehension on their grade level, which is an important area for students to succeed in.
“Early literacy is essential to a child's education. And when you're able to read on grade level, that opens the door and unlocks the key for students to do a lot of different things,” he said.
During the visit, Morath asked Currie about the new implementation and how staff reacted to it. Currie's main concern was the late arrival of the material.
After listening to the concern, Morath asked the staff for homework assignments to support the campus. Cassandra Chapal, chief of leadership, mentioned the need of finding ways to help staff with going from strategy to technique then executing to help staff with the new program of Amplify.