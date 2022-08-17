The Texas Department of Transportation Tyler District will soon host a hearing to discuss the Farm-to-Market Road 2964 (Rhones Quarter Road) project.
The project’s general focus will be to widen FM 2964 from State Highway 110 to FM 346 in Smith County.
Proposed improvements include widening the existing two-lane roadway to a four curb-and-gutter roadway with a continuous two-way-left-turn lane and the construction of a shared-use path to accommodate bicycles and pedestrians.
Other improvements are realigning the FM 2964 intersection with Shiloh Road approximately 1,200 feet west of its current location to connect with Thistle Drive and realigning the intersection of FM 2964 and Barbee Road.
The hearing will happen both virtually and in person.
The virtual hearing is scheduled from 8 a.m. Aug. 22 through Sept. 9.
The in-person hearing will be 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at Mozelle Brown Elementary School, 14600 County Road 2191, Tyler.
More information such as maps, drawings and tentative construction schedules are available for review at txdot.gov and will also be provided at the in-person hearing.